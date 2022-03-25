https://sputniknews.com/20220325/airport-personnel-suspended-after-conducting-strip-search-of-80-year-old-disabled-woman-1094182383.html

Airport Personnel Suspended After Conducting Strip-Search of 80-Year-Old Disabled Woman

Airport Personnel Suspended After Conducting Strip-Search of 80-Year-Old Disabled Woman

Wheelchair-bound Mhalo Kikon said that she has had a titanium plate implanted in her hip for over 15 years now but was never embarrassed like this before. 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T12:22+0000

2022-03-25T12:22+0000

2022-03-25T12:22+0000

india

india

nagaland

state of assam

airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094186841_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_275355f809f9580b092674fca1bdbc36.jpg

India's central paramilitary force CISF has suspended airport security personnel after receiving a complaint that a disabled octogenarian woman was allegedly strip-searched at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati city.The elderly lady, who had undergone a hip implant, was subject to the discomforting experience by the Central Industrial Security Force staff as part of a security check.The incident was reported on Thursday as the woman was being accompanied by her granddaughter for travelling from Guwahati city in Assam to Delhi.The victim told a local website eastmojo.com that she had to take off all her clothes, including her undergarments and diaper.The CISF swung into action only after the woman's daughter, Dolly Kikon, took to Twitter to complain about the incident. Kikon is an acclaimed anthropologist from Nagaland state in northeast India.She retweeted about the treatment meted out to her mother, expressing her helplessness as she tagged the CISF, the Assam state chief and others.Federal Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to the complainant over Twitter, saying he is also "looking into this".The CISF, which is currently handling the security of the country's 64 airports, informed that: "The concerned security personnel has been suspended."A senior CISF officer told reporters, that in case of an implant, the passenger must show their implant area. Security personnel generally ask a few details to corroborate the passenger's version of having undergone surgery.

india

nagaland

state of assam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, nagaland, state of assam, airport