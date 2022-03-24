https://sputniknews.com/20220324/why-iran-cant-trust-the-us-in-nuclear-negotiations-1094154038.html

Why Iran Can’t Trust the US in Nuclear Negotiations

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about why Iran is treading cautiously in negotiations with the US, the UN’s... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Why Iran Can’t Trust the U.S. in Nuclear Negotiations On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about why Iran is treading cautiously in negotiations with the U.S., the UN’s condemnation of the neo-fascist Azov Battalion in 2014, and why Biden needs to lift gas taxes in order to be taken seriously by struggling Americans.

Guests:Mohammad Marandi - Advisor to JCPOA Negotiations | Why Iran Can’t Trust the U.S. in Nuclear NegotiationsMark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Neo-Fascist Azov Firing on Humanitarian Corridors in MariupolDavid Tawil - Economist | Can Big Oil Take Blame for Skyrocketing Gas Prices?In the first hour, Mohammad Marandi joined the show to talk about Trump’s slimy negotiation tactics to gain concessions from Iran on a nuclear deal, why Iran is treading cautiously due to constantly changing US foreign policy, and why Iran holds NATO responsible in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on neo-fascist Azov Battalion troops shooting Ukraine’s ethnic Greeks as they flee Mariupol, the UN’s condemnation of Azov for human rights abuses in 2014, and how sanctions fail at hurting the wealthiest Russians and instead target the lower and middle class.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about if sanctions on China will be what buries the US into a recession, if oil companies should be blamed for rising gas prices, and why Biden needs to lift the gas tax if he wants to be taken seriously about ‘standing up’ for America’s values.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

