US President Biden Holds Press Conference in Brussels

US President Biden Holds Press Conference in Brussels

The US president arrived in Belgium on Wednesday to take part in meetings with allies in Brussels and Warsaw in the midst of Russia's continuing special... 24.03.2022

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels as US President Joe Biden holds a press conference.The briefing follows an extraordinary NATO meeting which the US president took part in earlier today. After the NATO summit, POTUS said that the alliance intends to develop plans for additional forces and capabilities to boost defence and will also adopt an updated strategic concept. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

