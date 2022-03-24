https://sputniknews.com/20220324/us-lawmaker-claims-trump-asked-him-to-remove-biden-hold-special-presidential-election-1094134210.html

US Lawmaker Claims Trump Asked Him to Remove Biden, Hold Special Presidential Election

US Lawmaker Claims Trump Asked Him to Remove Biden, Hold Special Presidential Election

Mo Brooks, a Republican representative from Alabama, claimed on Wednesday that former US President Donald Trump asked him to remove Biden from office, reinstate Trump and hold a special presidential election.Brooks detailed that he refused the former president, telling him that such measures are illegal and unconstitutional, which brought the "ire" of Trump, according to a prepared statement by Brooks.The alleged coup attempt is separate from the January 6, 2021, riots in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.Rather, Brooks said in an interview with NBC News, the request came months later because Trump wanted to be reinstated on September 1, 2021, over seven months after Biden was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.Earlier Wednesday, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in the GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). Trump cited a Brooks speech at a Trump rally in August 2021 in Cullman, Alabama in which the lawmaker called on Republicans to focus on 2022 and 2024, rather than obsess over Trump's loss in the 2020 election. Brooks' comments were booed by the crowd.Far from being an anti-Trumper, however, Brooks was one of 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election results in some states. Brooks also gave a speech at Trump's January 6 'Stop the Steal' rally that took place outside of the White House shortly before the riot.Regardless of Brooks' feelings on the integrity of the election, he says he told Trump that January 6 was the "final contest" of the election and now that the results have been certified, there is little he or Republicans can do.There is no precedent or legal justification for a special election for a presidency.It is unclear how Trump expected Brooks to remove Biden from the White House. Brooks says it never got that far, as he told Trump that it was "legally impossible".Trump has not yet responded to Brooks' allegations.Once the frontrunner, Brooks has fallen in his bid to replace Shelby as rivals Mike Durant and Katie Britt are holding a commanding lead over the politician. Brooks is placing a distant third at 16%, according to a Republican polling and analytics firm Cygnal Poll.

