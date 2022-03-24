https://sputniknews.com/20220324/us-goes-beyond-common-sense-by-accusing-russia-of-war-crimes-in-ukraine---ambassador-1094135690.html

US Goes Beyond Common Sense by Accusing Russia of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Ambassador

US Goes Beyond Common Sense by Accusing Russia of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US State Department claims about Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine go beyond common sense, Russian Ambassador to Washington... 24.03.2022

"Such statements go beyond common sense," Antonov was quoted as saying by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States on Telegram.According to the senior Russian diplomat, Washington's attempt to arrogate to itself the right to judge who is a "war criminal" is causing repulsion.The Russian ambassador to the United States expressed confidence that the purpose of such accusations by Washington is an attempt "to demonize our country in the eyes of the public, to incite Russophobia."Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

