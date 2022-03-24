https://sputniknews.com/20220324/us-goes-beyond-common-sense-by-accusing-russia-of-war-crimes-in-ukraine---ambassador-1094135690.html
US Goes Beyond Common Sense by Accusing Russia of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Ambassador
US Goes Beyond Common Sense by Accusing Russia of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Ambassador
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US State Department claims about Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine go beyond common sense, Russian Ambassador to Washington...
ukraine
russia
anatoly antonov
russian embassy in us
"Such statements go beyond common sense," Antonov was quoted as saying by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States on Telegram.According to the senior Russian diplomat, Washington's attempt to arrogate to itself the right to judge who is a "war criminal" is causing repulsion.The Russian ambassador to the United States expressed confidence that the purpose of such accusations by Washington is an attempt "to demonize our country in the eyes of the public, to incite Russophobia."Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US State Department claims about Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine go beyond common sense, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"Such statements go beyond common sense," Antonov was quoted as saying by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States on Telegram.
According to the senior Russian diplomat, Washington's attempt to arrogate to itself the right to judge who is a "war criminal" is causing repulsion.
"A country on whose conscience are hundreds of thousands of ruined lives around the world, destroyed states, dozens of humanitarian disasters, the creation of hotbeds of international terrorism, cannot be such by design," Antonov said.
The Russian ambassador to the United States expressed confidence that the purpose of such accusations by Washington is an attempt "to demonize our country in the eyes of the public, to incite Russophobia."
"Isn't it time to stop?" he said.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.