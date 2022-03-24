Trump Sues Clinton, DNC for Trying to 'Rig' 2016 Election and Over Claims He 'Colluded' With Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20220324/trump-sues-clinton-dnc-for-trying-to-rig-2016-election-falsely-accusing-him-of-russia-collusion-1094158352.html

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and other senior Democrats, over their alleged attempts to rig the 2016 US presidential election, and efforts to falsely tie his campaign to the Kremlin."The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme - falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources - are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison," the filing contends.The former president accuses Clinton, the DNC and others of "racketeering" and a "conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood," among other charges.The lawsuit comes following the indictment of Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign Michael Sussman last fall on a felony count of lying to the FBI about Russiagate - the conspiracy theory suggesting that Donald Trump was an agent of the Russian government. Sussman was charged by Special Counsel John Durham, who was tapped by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate crimes that may have been committed under the Rusiagate investigation. Durham's work has been allowed to continue under Biden AG Merrick Garland.Sussman's indictment followed a guilty plea from FBI agent Kevin Clinesmith for lying to a FISA court and submitting a digitally manipulated email to justify an FBI snooping campaign against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.In a court filing last month, the Durham probe accused Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign of paying for opposition research to try to link Trump to Russia. The campaign's lawyer was also accused of enlisting a tech executive to "mine" internet data from locations including Trump Tower and the White House to try to "establish an 'inference' and 'narrative' linking then-candidate Trump" to the Kremlin.Mrs. Clinton dismissed the Durham investigation's allegations as a "conspiracy theory."Trump responded by calling Mrs. Clinton "one of the most corrupt politicians to ever run for president."Clinton, he complained, "can break into the White House, my apartment, buildings I own, and my campaign - in other words, she can spy on a presidential candidate and ultimately, the president of the United States - and the now totally discredited fake news media does everything they can not to talk about it."Last month, former US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he expects to see "quite a few more indictments" coming out of the Durham investigation.Trump spent nearly three of his four years in office dismissing allegations by Democrats and Democratic Party-leaning media that he was colluding with the Russians. In April 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller exonerated Trump and his campaign, saying it found no evidence of such collusion. The Mueller probe also revealed that the previously alleged widespread Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 race actually consisted mostly of internet trolls on Facebook and other social media whose actual impact on the election's outcome was negligible.

