https://sputniknews.com/20220324/south-korea-fires-multiple-ballistic-and-guided-missiles-following-alleged-icbm-launch-by-dprk-1094144701.html

South Korea 'Fires Multiple Ballistic and Guided Missiles' Following Alleged ICBM Launch by DPRK

South Korea 'Fires Multiple Ballistic and Guided Missiles' Following Alleged ICBM Launch by DPRK

South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier accused North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un of violating the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T08:54+0000

2022-03-24T08:54+0000

2022-03-24T09:33+0000

asia & pacific

south korea

north korea

icbm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094145731_0:8:3000:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_902b377b6698c2884536d1f95cd36877.jpg

South Korea's military said it fired "several ballistic and guided missiles" after North Korea's ICBM launch. It added that it is "ready and capable" of precision strikes against North Korea's missile launch locations and control systems "if needed".This comes after South Korea's President, Moon Jae-in, accused the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day of breaching the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches. Before that, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea was suspected to have launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The launch was also condemned by Japan, with Tokyo sending a protest note to Pyongyang.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

asia & pacific, south korea, north korea, icbm