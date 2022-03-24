International
South Korea 'Fires Multiple Ballistic and Guided Missiles' Following Alleged ICBM Launch by DPRK
South Korea 'Fires Multiple Ballistic and Guided Missiles' Following Alleged ICBM Launch by DPRK
South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier accused North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un of violating the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches
asia & pacific
south korea
north korea
icbm
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094145731_0:8:3000:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_902b377b6698c2884536d1f95cd36877.jpg
South Korea's military said it fired "several ballistic and guided missiles" after North Korea's ICBM launch. It added that it is "ready and capable" of precision strikes against North Korea's missile launch locations and control systems "if needed".This comes after South Korea's President, Moon Jae-in, accused the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day of breaching the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches. Before that, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea was suspected to have launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The launch was also condemned by Japan, with Tokyo sending a protest note to Pyongyang.
South Korea 'Fires Multiple Ballistic and Guided Missiles' Following Alleged ICBM Launch by DPRK

08:54 GMT 24.03.2022 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 24.03.2022)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier accused North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un of violating the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches after Pyongyang fired a long-range missile towards the Sea of Japan.
South Korea's military said it fired "several ballistic and guided missiles" after North Korea's ICBM launch.
It added that it is "ready and capable" of precision strikes against North Korea's missile launch locations and control systems "if needed".
This comes after South Korea's President, Moon Jae-in, accused the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day of breaching the moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches. Before that, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea was suspected to have launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The launch was also condemned by Japan, with Tokyo sending a protest note to Pyongyang.
