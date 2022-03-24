https://sputniknews.com/20220324/serbian-oncology-institute-chief-nato-bombing-caused-environmental-disaster-affecting-all-of-europe-1094160287.html

Serbian Oncology Institute Chief: NATO Bombing Caused Environmental Disaster Affecting All of Europe

During its 78-day bombing campaign in 1999, NATO aircraft dropped at least 15 tonnes of depleted uranium (DU) weapons on Yugoslavia. In addition to the Balkan... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia had a devastating impact on the region’s ecology, with the use of depleted uranium weapons, combined with attacks on chemical plants and hazardous industrial facilities creating an environmental disaster affecting the whole of Europe, Serbian Institute of Radiology and Oncology director Dr. Danica Grujicic has told Sputnik.Serbian victims of the 1999 NATO's DU munitions began filing lawsuits against the alliance in 2021 and early 2022. Victims and their families are seeking the same level of compensation that Western European servicemen who got high doses of radiation while serving near radioactive ammunition receive.Serbian President Alexandar Vucic has attributed the use of depleted uranium weapons to a dramatic increase in cancer rates, particularly among children whose parents were born in 1990 and onward.Serbia suffers from one of the highest cancer rates in Europe, with nearly 60,000 new oncology patients diagnosed each year. The country’s cancer rate among children is feared to be 2.5 times above the European average, and about 20,000 people die from various cancers every year.Along with high cancer rates, doctors in Serbia have reported an alarming rise in infertility, autoimmune diseases and mental disorders over the past two decades, including post-traumatic stress and other psychological problems associated with the bombings.Grujicic says further research is required to evaluate the true scope of the consequences of NATO’s aerial bombardment.Thursday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Western military alliance’s bombardment of Yugoslavia. At least 2,000 civilians were killed in the operation, with another 12,500 injured. Up to $100 billion in economic damage was caused by the strikes, with tens of thousands of residential buildings and homes, hundreds of kilometers of road and rail infrastructure, and dozens of hospitals, schools, airports, cultural monuments and bridges destroyed.

