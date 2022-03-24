https://sputniknews.com/20220324/russian-envoy-poland-blocks-russian-embassys-bank-accounts-under-pretext-of-terrorism-financing-1094145485.html

Russian Envoy: Poland Blocks Russian Embassy's Bank Accounts Under Pretext of 'Terrorism Financing'

Russian Envoy: Poland Blocks Russian Embassy's Bank Accounts Under Pretext of 'Terrorism Financing'

On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage, with Moscow vowing to take reciprocal actions. 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Poland has blocked the Russian Embassy's bank accounts under the pretext of 'terrorism financing,' according to the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev. This comes after the previous day Poland announced it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage. Sergey Andreyev slammed the decision as unfounded.Furthermore, Poland does not rule out the expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday, noting that the decision has not been made yet.After Warsaw ordered 45 Russian diplomats out of the country, Moscow pledged to respond to the move, while Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the number of diplomats Poland wants to expel is "unprecedented."

