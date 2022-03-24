https://sputniknews.com/20220324/russian-envoy-poland-blocks-russian-embassys-bank-accounts-under-pretext-of-terrorism-financing-1094145485.html
Russian Envoy: Poland Blocks Russian Embassy's Bank Accounts Under Pretext of 'Terrorism Financing'
On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage, with Moscow vowing to take reciprocal actions. 24.03.2022, Sputnik International
Poland has blocked the Russian Embassy's bank accounts under the pretext of 'terrorism financing,' according to the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev. This comes after the previous day Poland announced it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage. Sergey Andreyev slammed the decision as unfounded.Furthermore, Poland does not rule out the expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday, noting that the decision has not been made yet.After Warsaw ordered 45 Russian diplomats out of the country, Moscow pledged to respond to the move, while Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the number of diplomats Poland wants to expel is "unprecedented."
09:26 GMT 24.03.2022 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 24.03.2022)
On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage, with Moscow vowing to take reciprocal actions.
Poland
has blocked the Russian Embassy's bank accounts under the pretext of 'terrorism financing,' according to the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev.
This comes after the previous day Poland announced it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage. Sergey Andreyev slammed the decision as unfounded.
"I received a note about the expulsion of 45 of our employees due to activities that are not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," Andreyev told reporters on Wednesday.
Furthermore, Poland does not rule out the expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday, noting that the decision has not been made yet.
"This [the expulsion of the ambassador] is not excluded in the future. At this stage, there is no such decision. It is possible that it will be adopted in the future," Przydacz told the RMF FM radio station.
After Warsaw ordered 45 Russian diplomats out of the country, Moscow pledged to respond to the move, while Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the number of diplomats Poland wants to expel is "unprecedented."
"To be honest, we don’t even understand where such a figure came from, given that it is somewhat more similar to what we understand, the quantitative indicator of the diplomatic staff," Zakharova said, adding that just over 50 diplomats work in the Russian embassy in Warsaw.