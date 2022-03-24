https://sputniknews.com/20220324/putin-chairs-russian-security-council-meeting-briefed-by-defence-minister-on-ukraine-operation-1094151347.html

Putin Chairs Russian Security Council Meeting, Briefed by Defence Minister on Ukraine Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a meeting of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, chairman of the parliament's lower house Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Sergei Naryshkin, and the special presidential representative for environment and transport, Sergey Ivanov, were present."The participants of the meeting exchanged opinions on the current macroeconomic situation in the country. Defense Minister Shoigu informed [them] on the progress of the special military operation, as well as the military's efforts to provide humanitarian aid, ensure security and restore critical infrastructure in the liberated territories," Peskov said.The spokesman went on to say that the agenda also included the issue of Western sanctions. The officials also expressed dismay at the sluggishness of the Ukrainian side to effectively participate in the negotiation process.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

