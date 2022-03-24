https://sputniknews.com/20220324/prince-william-calls-appalling-atrocity-of-the-slave-trade-a-stain-on-our-history-in-jamaica-1094137925.html

Prince William Calls 'Appalling Atrocity' of the Slave Trade a 'Stain on our History' in Jamaica

Prince William Calls 'Appalling Atrocity' of the Slave Trade a 'Stain on our History' in Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are currently in Jamaica as part of a Caribbean goodwill tour at the behest of Queen Elizabeth II, have had to face a... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T05:31+0000

2022-03-24T05:31+0000

2022-03-24T05:31+0000

uk

prince william

caribbean

duchess of cambridge catherine

queen elizabeth ii

belize

bahamas

jamaica

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094137328_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_226de4fb087c85b3ac435aab7c5e4ea4.jpg

Prince William voiced his “profound sorrow” over Britain's historic role in the slave trade, referring to it as an “abhorrent stain on our history” during a speech in Jamaica.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had arrived on Tuesday as part of their tour of former British Caribbean colonies - from 19 March to 26 March - in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.Prince William, the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, and second in the line of succession to the British throne, was speaking at a dinner held by the governor general, Sir Patrick Allen.Drawing on remarks made by his father, the Prince of Wales, he said:Barbados, former British colony, was declared a republic in 2021, retiring Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prince William added at the reception:Upon their arrival in Jamaica, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by the Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and his wife Lady Allen, the Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, Matthew , the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Holding, as well as the Foreign Minister and Chief Justices.However, amid the glamour of the event, Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, told the visiting royals that his country, dealing with “unresolved” issues, was “moving on”, intending to “become an “independent, developed and prosperous” republic.He was referring to the hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British High Commission in the capital Kingston, urging the monarchy to pay reparations for its role in the Transatlantic slave trade.Furthermore, an open letter, that reads, “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration!” had been signed by over a hundred prominent Jamaicans.It accused British royals of perpetrating “the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” offering a 60-point breakdown of reasons why “apology and reparations” are warranted.Against the backdrop of such sentiments, the PM stated:Holness later tweeted that he had outlined Jamaica’s intention to move towards removing the Queen as head of state, saying:When he first took office in 2016, Holness vowed to cut ties with the monarchy and turn Jamaica into a republic, saying his government would introduce a bill to replace the Queen as head of state.The Caribbean island nation of Barbados became a republic in November 2021 on the 55th anniversary of its independence, retiring Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and shedding its colonial history, with sources cited by the Independent revealing that Jamaica had already begun a similar process. A senior figure in the government had purportedly been tasked with overseeing the nation's transition to republic status.Earlier on in their tour, the couple’s visit to Belize was similarly marred by demonstrations, with a visit to a cacao farm scrapped after local residents voiced protest over the royal family’s colonial ties.With the couple next heading to the Bahamas, the Bahamian National Reparations Committee is calling on the British Royal Family to issue “a full and formal apology for their crimes against humanity.”It stated that that Bahamians “do not owe (the Royal Family) a debt of gratitude,” adding, “the monarchy has looted and pillaged our land, our people for centuries, leaving us struggling with under-development, left to pick up the pieces.”Kensington Palace is yet to publicly address any of the protesters’ concerns.

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/jamaica-already-begun-process-of-becoming-republic-as-islanders-meet-william--kate-with-protests-1094105280.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220321/prince-william-and-kate-middleton-show-off-their-dancing-skills-in-belize---photos-1094045740.html

caribbean

belize

bahamas

jamaica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, prince william, caribbean, duchess of cambridge catherine, queen elizabeth ii, belize, bahamas, jamaica