https://sputniknews.com/20220324/more-than-150-aftershocks-recorded-in-single-day-after-taiwan-was-hit-by-earthquake---report-1094134477.html

More Than 150 Aftershocks Recorded in Single Day After Taiwan Was Hit by Earthquake - Report

More Than 150 Aftershocks Recorded in Single Day After Taiwan Was Hit by Earthquake - Report

A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake took place in the early hours of Wednesday off the coast of Taiwan, 62 kilometers from Hualien County, with the epicenter... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T02:08+0000

2022-03-24T02:08+0000

2022-03-24T02:06+0000

asia & pacific

taiwan

earthquake

aftershocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094134630_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5523d9430795347bd4f3e2357424a772.jpg

Over 150 aftershocks have followed the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, and the country's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is not ruling out the possibility of an aftershock with a magnitude greater than 6.0 on the Richter scale occurring within the next three days, Taiwan News reported.The initial earthquake was quickly followed by magnitude 5.7, 6.1, 4.9, and 4.7 aftershocks. There had already been 150 aftershocks as of 9:30 am, with four ranging in magnitude from 5 to 6, as of Wednesday evening.According to the report, Chen Kuo-chang, the chief of the CWB's Seismological Center, told reporters at a news conference that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Hualien County's south. He believed the risk of triggering the Milun Fault, which produced a fatal earthquake in Hualien in 2018, is low because the fault is around 100 kilometers distant. Aftershocks of magnitudes between 5 and 6 are still expected in the next three days, according to Chen. The earthquake was produced by a collision between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, with the epicenter, not the actual impact location, on the Philippines Sea Plate.Only 15 aftershocks with a magnitude of 5 or greater have occurred in the last 48 years, according to the report. The magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck today was the fourth largest since the Jiji earthquake in 1999.There have been no reports of deaths or injuries, and according to photos posted in the media, bridges and road surfaces have been damaged in various areas.Earthquakes in Hualien County are more frequent than in other parts of the island nation. In February 2018, a devastating magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck, killing 16 and injuring another 285.Last week, a devastating earthquake hit the coast of Japan. At least three people died in the event, and over 200 others sustained injuries.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220322/magnitude-64-earthquake-strikes-off-taiwans-east-coast---emsc-1094094910.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

asia & pacific, taiwan, earthquake, aftershocks