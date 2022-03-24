https://sputniknews.com/20220324/joe-biden-says-hed-be-very-fortunate-to-face-trump-again-in-2024-election-1094166045.html
Joe Biden Says He’d Be ‘Very Fortunate’ to Face Trump Again in 2024 Election
While discussing the Ukraine crisis at a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, US President Biden raised some eyebrows as he was asked whether he was worried the next administration may undo the work his foreign policy has done to bring the US and its allies closer.
US President Joe Biden admitted during a Thursday conference that he is not worried
about a potential rematch with former US President Donald Trump in the looming 2024 presidential cycle.
Trump was notoriously critical of NATO and the G-7 during his campaign and time as president. He also reversed former US President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy accomplishment - the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting strict sanctions.
“[T]he next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden stated during the press conference.
The comment brings to mind the “pied piper” strategy employed by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, later revealed by Wikileaks
.
In an email from Clinton staffers to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) the campaign called for a “pied piper” strategy designed to elevate more extreme candidates, forcing the moderate candidates in the field to take far-right positions. The idea was to make the Republican party as a whole look extremist, causing independent and moderate voters to turn away.
“We need to be elevating the Pied Piper candidates so that they are leaders of the pack and tell the press to [take] them seriously,” the document attached to the email stated. Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and Ben Carson were listed as potential “pied piper” candidates.
Unfortunately for Clinton, Trump ended up winning the primary and eventually the presidency, all while introducing his fringe views to the mainstream. Some might say Biden should take note.
Biden likely won’t have to employ such a strategy again if he truly wants to face Trump in 2024. A recent Morning Consult poll found that Trump holds a commanding lead in a potential GOP primary race. Some 47% of Republicans who responded to that poll said Trump would be their preferred choice.
Trump has hinted at a potential 2024 run, but has stated that he would wait until after the 2022 midterm elections before making a decision.
