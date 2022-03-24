https://sputniknews.com/20220324/fauci-ba2-cases-to-rise-but-subvariant-is-less-of-a-public-health-threat-than-prior-strains-1094136182.html

Fauci: BA.2 Cases to Rise But Subvariant is Less of a Public Health Threat Than Prior Strains

Unlike prior variants, the newly identified BA.2 subvariant is not likely to impact Americans and their day-to-day lives in the same way as prior mutations, according to remarks from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the US president.“The bottom line is we’ll likely see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in the European countries, particularly the UK.”He noted that US case trends generally lag approximately two weeks behind that of the UK, where BA.2 already represents more than 50% of all new infections logged.According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 7-day average for positive COVID-19 cases in the US saw a 16.6% drop, falling from 36,010 to 30,040 infections reported. This number may be higher due to the expanded use and availability of at-home COVID-19 tests.PCR test data for the week ending in March 19 showed that the BA.2 subvariant has become the dominant variant among COVID-19 cases, according to records published by US-based pharmacy operator Walgreens. This excludes at-home antigen tests.During the same interview, Fauci noted that he has no intention of retiring until he is “sure we are really out of this,” referring to the unpredictability of COVID-19 and its mutations.Many experts project the number of COVID-19 cases, including the BA.2 subvariant, to wane as the US progresses through spring and into summer.Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNBC that, unlike UK residents and those in many European nations, Americans did not have highly-restrictive measures in place during the Omicron outbreak, which led to the contagious variant’s rapid spread.In addition to a perceived immunity boost for those vaccinated and/or infected, there is not a dramatic change in public health guidance in the US, whereas those in many parts of Europe are just now rolling back mitigation measures.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

