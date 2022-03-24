Fauci: BA.2 Cases to Rise But Subvariant is Less of a Public Health Threat Than Prior Strains
03:50 GMT 24.03.2022 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 24.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Greg NashDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington
Researchers have recently discovered that the Omicron BA.2 subvariant–representing 34% of COVID-19 infections to undergo sequencing–is around 80% more transmissible than the primary Omicron variant. Although long-term consequences of the disease remain unknown, scientists appear less concerned about the subvariant circulating.
Unlike prior variants, the newly identified BA.2 subvariant is not likely to impact Americans and their day-to-day lives in the same way as prior mutations, according to remarks from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the US president.
“When you look at the [Omicron BA.2] cases, they do not appear to be more severe, and they do not appear to evade immune responses–either from vaccines or prior infections,” Fauci said during a recent appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week.’
“The bottom line is we’ll likely see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in the European countries, particularly the UK.”
He noted that US case trends generally lag approximately two weeks behind that of the UK, where BA.2 already represents more than 50% of all new infections logged.
According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 7-day average for positive COVID-19 cases in the US saw a 16.6% drop, falling from 36,010 to 30,040 infections reported. This number may be higher due to the expanded use and availability of at-home COVID-19 tests.
PCR test data for the week ending in March 19 showed that the BA.2 subvariant has become the dominant variant among COVID-19 cases, according to records published by US-based pharmacy operator Walgreens. This excludes at-home antigen tests.
During the same interview, Fauci noted that he has no intention of retiring until he is “sure we are really out of this,” referring to the unpredictability of COVID-19 and its mutations.
“We are still in this. We have a ways to go. We clearly are going in the right direction and hope we stay that way,” he said.
Many experts project the number of COVID-19 cases, including the BA.2 subvariant, to wane as the US progresses through spring and into summer.
Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNBC that, unlike UK residents and those in many European nations, Americans did not have highly-restrictive measures in place during the Omicron outbreak, which led to the contagious variant’s rapid spread.
In addition to a perceived immunity boost for those vaccinated and/or infected, there is not a dramatic change in public health guidance in the US, whereas those in many parts of Europe are just now rolling back mitigation measures.
