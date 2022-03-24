https://sputniknews.com/20220324/con-artist-sorokin-happy-to-hear-jen-psaki-watching-inventing-anna-touted-it-to-hillary-clinton-1094143871.html

Con Artist Sorokin 'Happy to Hear' Jen Psaki Watching 'Inventing Anna', Touted it to Hillary Clinton

Con Artist Sorokin 'Happy to Hear' Jen Psaki Watching 'Inventing Anna', Touted it to Hillary Clinton

Ex-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was earlier given movie recommendations by WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T08:45+0000

2022-03-24T08:45+0000

2022-03-24T08:45+0000

us

jen psaki

hillary clinton

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107488/94/1074889469_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_80d9aa89683070c8d30cab1c4ff5459d.jpg

Anna Sorokin, the convicted fraudster who remains in ICE custody in Upstate New York, has revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that she is "happy to hear" White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is enjoying the Netflix miniseries about her life, "Inventing Anna"."BTW Jen Psaki just said on Twitter that she's watching Inventing Anna and recommended it to Hillary Clinton. "[I'm] happy to hear that Jen Psaki is enjoying me during her ‘Netflix and quarantine’ time out. Also just got a stay from ICE and wondering if the two are somehow connected," said Sorokin, who also added she is working on a book and podcast.Earlier, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter she had tested positive for COVID-19, and asked followers for “movie recommendations” for her time in quarantine.Jen Psaki, also staying at home with the coronavirius, was one of the first to respond.“Finally watching Inventing Anna (and recommend!) And highly recommend lots of water, tea and juice,” she had tweeted.In reply, Hillary Clinton, tweeted her thanks “for the tips”, and voiced the hope that Psaki would soon feel better.Anna Sorokin, who successfully got away with passing herself off for years as ‘Anna Delvey’, a German heiress, by resorting to falsified records to get access to bank loans, hotel stays, plane tickets, and more, according to prosecutors, was found guilty of multiple fraud charges in 2019.She was accused of swindling New York banks and businesses out of around $200,000, as well as deceiving friends and financial institutions into believing she had amassed around $67 million from her father, who supposedly lived overseas.The con artist served almost four years in prison until her release in 2021 on good behaviour. On 25 March 2021, she was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.The convicted impostor boasts an army of nearly 1 million Instagram followers, which only grew in size after the February release of the Netflix miniseries narrating her life, featuring Julia Garner in the lead role.Anna Sorokin has claimed that thanks to the $320,000 she received from Netflix for the rights to her life story, she settled her restitution and covers her own legal bills.Anna appeared to express remorse for her fraudulent life in the Daily Mail interview, saying:

https://sputniknews.com/20190509/con-artist-fake-heiress-anna-sorokin-delvey-convicted-prison-sentence-1074844255.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220315/notorious-con-artist-anna-sorokin-to-be-deported-from-us---report-1093879458.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, jen psaki, hillary clinton