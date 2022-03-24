https://sputniknews.com/20220324/chinese-fm-wang-yi-makes-first-visit-to-taliban-ruled-kabul-in-unannounced-stopover-1094161853.html

Chinese FM Wang Yi Makes First Visit to Taliban-Ruled Kabul in Unannounced Stopover

Chinese FM Wang Yi Makes First Visit to Taliban-Ruled Kabul in Unannounced Stopover

Amid a tour of central and southern Asia this week, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi stopped in Kabul, Afghanistan - his first trip to the... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-24T20:15+0000

2022-03-24T20:15+0000

2022-03-24T20:15+0000

afghanistan

wang yi

taliban

asia-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094161785_47:0:2550:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_aa419188f9db9e75debfbc9e0b7858ba.png

Wang’s trip was not announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Thursday morning that “if there is any information on that, we will release it in a timely manner.”Instead, the notice came from the Taliban, with Ahmad Yasir, a high-ranking government official, tweeting Wang’s arrival. A video he retweeted showed Wang being greeted off the plane by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and their two delegations sitting around a table, reportedly discussing issues.Eight months earlier, Kabul’s main airport was the site of a drama watched by the entire globe as US troops struggled to evacuate their last remaining forces, along with tens of thousands of refugees, their puppet government having already collapsed amid the Taliban offensive. The humiliating situation capped off a failed 20-year occupation war and “reconstruction” effort that has been said to have cost the US trillions of dollars.While many nations have hesitated to recognize the Islamist group as Afghanistan’s government, Beijing had no such scruples, making deals with the Taliban even before their victory was complete. Wang had previously met with Taliban officials in Tianjin in July and then in Doha in October.In exchange, the Taliban would get help from Beijing rebuilding Afghanistan. While some Chinese businesses have returned, the going is slow and investment falls far short of the hundreds of billions in aid and subsidies the US and various international aid groups sent to Afghanistan prior to the Taliban takeover. According to a recent report by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov, 95% of the Afghan population is without adequate food, and the Afghan Ministry of Public Health reported recently that 13,700 Afghan newborns have died from malnutrition and hunger-related diseases since the start of 2022.On Tuesday, Wang met with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and reiterated that the Taliban government should be “sternly fighting against any forms of terrorism.” Later this month, Beijing will host a meeting of foreign ministers representing Afghanistan’s neighbors, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.*The Taliban: a group under United Nations sanction for terrorist activities**Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

afghanistan

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, wang yi, taliban, asia-pacific