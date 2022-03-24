https://sputniknews.com/20220324/cbcs-failure-on-ukraine-exposes-the-sham-of-representation-1094130006.html

CBC’s Failure On Ukraine Exposes the Sham of Representation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Noah Leininger, local co-coordinator of ANSWER Indiana to discuss Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of a transphobic bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in women’s sports, the popular activism that was responsible for preventing this bill from approval and the solidarity demonstrated between students and school faculty to protect trans students, the misogynisitc language in the bill that would still allow transgender boys to play on boys teams, and what lies ahead in the legislative process to stop the bill.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the political repression of The African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) in Guinea-Bissau, the current president’s illegitimate seizure of power and reactionary alignment and why that motivates the repression of the PAIGC from posing a challenge to his rule, and why people in the US should be concerned with political developments on the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss Jamaica’s recent maneuvers to become a republic and remove the UK queen as its head of state, the labor and trade relationships that the UK still has with Jamaica that act as another avenue of colonialism and drains resources from Jamaica, and the coercive infrastructure of the commonwealth system that blunts the effect of nations declaring themselves as republics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the worrying signs of another surge in COVID-19 infections from the BA.2 subvariant as funding for testing and treatment is used to provide weapons and prolong the war in Ukraine, how the Congressional Black Caucus’ failure to live up to its progressive legacy on Ukraine encapsulates the neoliberal shell that the caucus has become, and the folly of giving up on principles to gain a “seat at the table.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

