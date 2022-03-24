https://sputniknews.com/20220324/bulgaria-to-recall-its-ambassador-to-russia-for-consultations-1094149481.html

Bulgaria to Recall Its Ambassador to Russia for Consultations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will recall its ambassador to Russia, Atanas Krastin, for consultations in the wake of Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier this week, Mitrofanova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the people of Bulgaria do not support either the rhetoric or the actions of the country's government in relation to Russia. Following this, the Bulgarian prime minister said that the government was dissatisfied with the ambassador's statements and would prepare a diplomatic response.Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae last week. Latvia and Estonia also announced that they have decided to expel three employees of the Russian embassies in their countries, while Lithuania has expelled four. Moscow pledged to respond.

