Biden Says India's Stance 'Shaky' on Russia; Russia Holding Back on Bombing Ukraine

Some experts argue that Russia is holding back on destroying Ukraine to decrease civilian deaths, minimize damage, and create room for negotiation. 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon come together to discuss Ukraine's Military Operations. Some experts argue that Russia is holding back on destroying Ukraine to decrease civilian deaths, minimize damage, and create room for negotiation. Also, Sergei Lavrov argues that the Ukraine operation is about much broader geopolitical issues.Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court nomination. The issues of George W. Bush's war crimes and Guantanamo Bay are being discussed during the Senate nomination process of Ketanji Brown-Jackson.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The military-industrial complex should build more manufacturing factories according to President Biden's nominee for the Pentagon's chief weapons purchaser Bill Laplante. Also, a Pentagon official has argued that there is no indication of Russians preparing for a chemical weapons attack in an apparent pushback against recent neocon hawk claims.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Australia is caught between its need to please the US empire and its economic ties to China. Also, President Biden is focusing on India's refusal to join the West in a circular economic firing squad.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israel/Palestine issue is a preeminent problem for the Muslim world. Also, the US is upset that the Arab states are moving towards detente and acceptance of the Syrian government.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The latest version of Omicron accounts for most new infections in the US. Also, we look at the spread of the BA.2 sub-variant around the world.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Yemen and Africa. The people of Yemen are suffering massive atrocities as their plight is ignored by Western media. Also, we discuss the extreme risk of famine in Africa as a result of the Ukrainian crisis and subsequent sanctions.Dan Cohen, filmmaker and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss the role of propaganda in the current Ukraine crisis. We examine an article by Dan Cohen in which he "reveals the network of foreign strategists, Washington DC lobbyists, and intelligence-linked media outlets behind Ukraine’s public relations blitz."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

