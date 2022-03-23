https://sputniknews.com/20220323/would-vogue-depict-another-world-leader-this-way-vp-harris-griped-over-sneakers-pic-claims-book-1094123466.html

‘Would Vogue Depict Another World Leader This Way?’ VP Harris Griped Over Sneakers Pic, Claims Book

The upcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, by the New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Vice President Kamala Harris had fumed over a Vogue cover photo of her wearing Converse sneakers and skinny pants ahead of the 2021 Joe Biden inauguration, according to a new book, set to be released on 3 March and cited by Politico.The irritated Harris even dispatched an aide - incoming press secretary Symone Sanders - to tackle editor Anna Wintour, however, the latter had insisted the selected photo of Harris was particularly “relatable”, according to an excerpt from the book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, by the New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.Kamala Harris had purportedly preferred that a different photo of her, wearing a more formal powder blue suit, were used. She got her way eventually, with a limited edition alternative to the sneakers-and-skinny-pants pic released by Vogue ahead of the February 2021 issue, states the book.When the racket over the Vogue cover reached incoming President Joe Biden’s team, claim the authors, they were flabbergasted.As Tina Flournoy, Harris’ incoming chief of state, had purportedly reached out to the Biden campaign about the perceived snub, but an adviser allegedly told her that “this was not the time to be going to war with Vogue over a comparatively trivial aesthetic issue.”Several titillating excerpts from the book by the New York Times reporters have already been reported, offering a behind-the-scenes story of the 2020 election, Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, and early tension between Biden’s and Harris’ offices in the early days of the administration.

