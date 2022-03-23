https://sputniknews.com/20220323/western-media-rooting-for-nazis-and-jihadists-1094122425.html

Western Media Rooting For Nazis and Jihadists

CNN host Anderson Cooper could hardly contain his boyish excitement when showing a video clip this week of a firefight between Ukrainian and Russian troops. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

The apparent dramatic gun battle at a railway line near Kiev purportedly shows Ukrainian fighters firing automatic weapons and several rounds from an RPG launcher at Russian soldiers. Before playing the clip, however, Cooper felt obliged to do a bit of explaining for viewers just in case they should get the wrong (sic) idea. He said the Ukrainian soldiers who are heard repeatedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” were actually Chechen volunteers who had signed up to fight against Russia.So our kindly CNN host is trying to contrive an apologetic distinction here. Shouting “Allahu Akbar” is “OK” if you are from Chechnya, he implies, as opposed to Saudi Arabia or some other place more associated with Islamic terrorists in Western public perception. Forbid the subversive thought that there may be no distinction.The Islamist slogan is a well-known rallying cry used by Jihadist terror groups affiliated with Al Qaeda* outfits like Nusra Front* and Daesh* who recruit fighters from all over the world. During the Syrian war, these militants would often release propaganda videos depicting fighters firing off weapons and shouting the slogan.Chechnya in Russia’s southern Caucasus region is a stronghold of Islamist terror groups that Moscow battled against during the late 1990s and 2000s. The same militants were responsible for terrorist atrocities against civilians in the Russian capital such as the theater hostage in 2002 when 171 people were killed. The similarity with the Mariupol theater incident in Ukraine last week is notable.Chechen fighters were an important fighting element in the Western-backed war for regime change in Syria. Western media like CNN covered up the links between the US and NATO governments and the terror groups who were doing their bidding to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. That covert war failed because of Russia’s military intervention in support of the Syrian nation from the end of 2015 onwards.Getting back to CNN’s video clip this week from Ukraine, what the American cable news channel is doing is inadvertently admitting that Chechen Jihadists are fighting in support of the Kiev regime. Secondly, it shows too that the Western media and governments are in effect back to their unspoken Syrian war policy of supporting the Jihadists – albeit lionizing them as “fighters against Russia” in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military intervention in Ukraine on 24 February because the Kiev regime was attacking Russian-speaking populations for eight years. The United States and its NATO partners weaponized Ukraine deliberately to threaten Russia’s security. NATO special forces from the US, Britain and Canada held training camps in Ukraine for Nazi fighters. This is consistent with how the US and its allies covertly backed the Third Reich’s Nazi remnants in the Gehlen Organization after the Second World War in Soviet territories.Moscow says that its war in Ukraine will continue until the country is neutralized as a military threat. That means no NATO membership or presence and the elimination of Nazi paramilitaries that form the backbone of the Kiev regime since the CIA-orchestrated coup in 2014.In other words, the present war could have been averted if Washington and its NATO allies had refrained from their systematic hostile policy towards Russia. If Russia’s proposals for a security treaty had been respected and negotiated reasonably the present crisis would have been avoided.Ever since the 2014 CIA-backed coup d’état in Kiev when an elected Ukrainian president was violently overthrown, the Western media like CNN have systematically ignored the reality of the Nazi paramilitaries underpinning the regime. The Azov Battalion and their ilk are now presented as some kind of noble resistance movement against “Russian aggression”. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian comedian-turned-president, is flagged up by Western media for his Jewish ancestry as somehow a countervailing narrative, instead of the possibility that he is simply a puppet for the CIA and its Nazi militants who actually run the country.Ironically, US President Joe Biden has lately been lecturing China, India and others to be “on the right side of history” by joining the Western campaign to condemn Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. It is grotesque for an American president to label others as war criminals when we look at how the Americans wage criminal war after criminal war, flattening cities like Fallujah, Mosul and Raqqa to prosecute their illicit objectives.It’s also grotesque for American and European governments and their media to pontificate about the “right side of history” when they are openly supporting Nazis and now we can see Jihadist terrorists in Ukraine – just like they did covertly during their regime-change war in Syria.The astounding Western duplicity and hypocrisy are only possible when the propaganda machine that is Western media is allowed to run its “programs” full throttle without any intelligent media challenge. That’s why the US and European Union are doing everything to censor and shut down Russian news media. It is incredible but nevertheless illuminating that today, the Western public is prevented from accessing RT and Sputnik news websites via open sources of the internet. The draconian censorship is necessitated because the shocking truth is the Western governments and their media are on the ugly side of history from weaponizing and glorifying Nazis and head-chopping terrorists in Ukraine.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL), Al-Qaeda, Nusra Front are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

