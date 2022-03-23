https://sputniknews.com/20220323/want-kylian-to-stay-in-paris-french-football-federation-chief-urges-mbappe-to-extend-psg-contract-1094122070.html
'Want Kylian to Stay in Paris': French Football Federation Chief Urges Mbappe to Extend PSG Contract
For almost a year, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has even rejected several offers from Paris Saint-Germain... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
The French Football Federation's (FFF) president Noel Le Graet believes Kylian Mbappe has the best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or with PSG and that's the reason he wants the 23-year-old footballer to stay at the Parc des Princes. The Ballon d'Or is the sport's greatest individual honour. In 2021, the award was won by Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi for a record seventh time.Though Le Graet acknowledged that PSG's form has been inconsistent lately, resulting in their defenestration from Europe's premier club tournament at the hands of Real Madrid this month, he still considers them a "great" side.Calls for Mbappe to stay in the French capital have grown during the past couple of weeks, considering he has been their lone warrior in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.With 15 goals in 26 appearances in the French top flight and six strikes in eight matches in the continental tournament, he has single-handedly driven PSG towards glory this term.Although Mauricio Pochettino's side failed in their pursuit of a maiden Champions League title, they are still on top of Ligue 1 with 65 points. Marseille are second with 53.
For almost a year, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has even rejected several offers from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to extend his contract. However, many are unhappy at the prospect of his leaving and there have been reports that even French president Emmanuel Macron has intervened.
The French Football Federation's (FFF) president Noel Le Graet believes Kylian Mbappe
has the best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or with PSG and that's the reason he wants the 23-year-old footballer to stay at the Parc des Princes.
The Ballon d'Or is the sport's greatest individual honour. In 2021, the award was won by Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi
for a record seventh time.
"I want Kylian to stay in Paris," Le Graet told French news outlet Ouest-France.
"For French football it is better to have one of the best players in the world - if not the best - in your league. He has a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or with PSG than elsewhere," he added.
Though Le Graet acknowledged that PSG's form has been inconsistent lately, resulting in their defenestration from Europe's premier club tournament at the hands of Real Madrid this month, he still considers them a "great" side.
"When you change clubs, you always have to adapt to an environment. PSG are on a losing streak, but they are still a great club," he concluded.
Calls for Mbappe to stay in the French capital have grown during the past couple of weeks, considering he has been their lone warrior in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
With 15 goals in 26 appearances in the French top flight and six strikes in eight matches in the continental tournament, he has single-handedly driven PSG towards glory this term.
Although Mauricio Pochettino's side failed in their pursuit of a maiden Champions League title, they are still on top of Ligue 1 with 65 points. Marseille are second with 53.