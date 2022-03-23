https://sputniknews.com/20220323/want-kylian-to-stay-in-paris-french-football-federation-chief-urges-mbappe-to-extend-psg-contract-1094122070.html

'Want Kylian to Stay in Paris': French Football Federation Chief Urges Mbappe to Extend PSG Contract

'Want Kylian to Stay in Paris': French Football Federation Chief Urges Mbappe to Extend PSG Contract

For almost a year, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has even rejected several offers from Paris Saint-Germain... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T14:22+0000

2022-03-23T14:22+0000

2022-03-23T14:22+0000

sport

sport

sport

kylian mbappe

lionel messi

lionel messi

mauricio pochettino

mauricio pochettino

sputnik

ballon d'or

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083323942_0:52:1258:760_1920x0_80_0_0_d652fdd3966b974efc9fb3350b6bc1a0.jpg

The French Football Federation's (FFF) president Noel Le Graet believes Kylian Mbappe has the best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or with PSG and that's the reason he wants the 23-year-old footballer to stay at the Parc des Princes. The Ballon d'Or is the sport's greatest individual honour. In 2021, the award was won by Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi for a record seventh time.Though Le Graet acknowledged that PSG's form has been inconsistent lately, resulting in their defenestration from Europe's premier club tournament at the hands of Real Madrid this month, he still considers them a "great" side.Calls for Mbappe to stay in the French capital have grown during the past couple of weeks, considering he has been their lone warrior in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.With 15 goals in 26 appearances in the French top flight and six strikes in eight matches in the continental tournament, he has single-handedly driven PSG towards glory this term.Although Mauricio Pochettino's side failed in their pursuit of a maiden Champions League title, they are still on top of Ligue 1 with 65 points. Marseille are second with 53.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, kylian mbappe, lionel messi, lionel messi, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, sputnik, ballon d'or, footballer, ex-footballer, football, football, football star, football team, football club