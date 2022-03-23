https://sputniknews.com/20220323/videos-large-tornadoes-leave-1-dead--multiple-injured-across-new-orleans-9th-ward-mississippi-1094101926.html

Videos: Large Tornadoes Leave 1 Dead & Multiple Injured Across New Orleans' 9th Ward, Mississippi

Videos: Large Tornadoes Leave 1 Dead & Multiple Injured Across New Orleans' 9th Ward, Mississippi

A tornado warning was issued for both the St. Bernard Parish and Orleans Parish around 7:30 p.m., local time, when officials with the US National Weather... 23.03.2022

The New Orleans branch of the NWS urged Lower 9th Ward-area residents to remain off roads and streets as meteorologists confirmed the presence of at least one dangerous twister in Lacombe, and another tornado in nearby Picayune, Mississippi.Footage obtained by local NBC affiliate WDSU briefly showed a number of transformers blowing in the lower sector of New Orleans’ 9th Ward–the easternmost downriver portion of the city. The river-bounded region has the largest geographical area of the city's 17 Wards.Another angle of the Lower 9th Ward’s “multi-vortex tornado crossing” was captured by Fox 8’s Zack Fradella.David Bernard, chief meteorologist for Fox 8 NOLA, republished a number of videos showing the immediate aftermath and tornado damage in the 9th Ward.The NWS New Orleans announced at 7:50 p.m., local time, that the impacted area was now in the clear, as the tornado and its associated storm traveled east. Flipped cars, household debris and downed power lines were seen in images and video footage uploaded to social media.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) encouraged residents to remain in place and listen to directions from local officials."State agencies are assisting local officials as needed as they assess the damage and impacts of these tornadoes," tweeted Edwards. "My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe."The tornadoes and accompanying storms observed in Louisiana on Tuesday came as part of a severe and dynamic weather system traveling from parts of Oklahoma and many affected areas in Texas.The predictability of the storm allowed individuals like Ford to locate proper shelter ahead of its touch-down. At the same time, emergency responders have determined that a number of in-home entrapments and injuries are believed to be associated with the weather event. US Army Reserve teams in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas have been dispatched to assist with search-and-rescue operations in affected areas. Some 17,000 families experienced power outages as the impacted downtown area endured dangerous and high winds.The St. Bernard Parish president, Guy McInnis, told reporters on Tuesday night that at least five homes were destroyed in the storm. Additionally, area firefighters requested a “major” presence from emergency services in Arabi, as well as the Lower 9th Ward.Veranda Rodger, 73, of Sherwood Shores, Texas, died during the storms, her surviving family members confirmed to Dallas-Fort Worth outlet WFAA.“Told us she was a rock for the family and someone who always checked up on everyone.”Another 30 injuries were reported from Monday's incident. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

