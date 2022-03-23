Twitter Reacts to Madeleine Albright’s Passing With Sorrow And Joy
© AFP 2022 / Nicholas KAMMFormer US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright after receiving the 2013 Lantos Human Rights Prize during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 6, 2013
At news of the death of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Wednesday, social media erupted in either mourning or celebration, depending on the political persuasion of the user.
Albright’s family announced on Wednesday that the diplomat had died of cancer at the age of 84. Although she played many high-level roles in the US diplomatic sphere between the 1970s and 2000s, she is most well-remembered for being US Ambassador to the United Nations and US Secretary of State under then-US President Bill Clinton. She was the first woman to hold the latter position.
Many on Twitter looked to her political record during this period while remembering her, and did so with disdain while others did so with admiration.
Celebrities who knew Albright personally posted photos with her, recalling their friendship, including tennis champion Billie Jean King and singer Barbara Streisand.
Former US President George W. Bush, who took office as Clinton and his administration left, said in a statement that he respected “her love of country and public service” and that he was “grateful” to call Albright a friend.
Others, however, had few nice things to say about the late diplomat.
One of the moments in Albright’s career most commonly recalled by her critics was from a 1996 interview with CBS journalist Leslie Stahl, who asked Albright about reports that nearly 600,000 Iraqi children under the age of 5 had died due to US economic sanctions against Saddam Hussein’s government.
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright just died.— Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) March 23, 2022
Let us remember her the right way:
This was her response when asked if the death of 500,000 Iraqi children, as a result of US sanctions, was "worth it" pic.twitter.com/WA7TmIvhET
Some criticized her in her role as a prominent feminist figure, noting that while she was the first woman to serve as the country’s chief diplomat, women were also the victims of the many wars the US waged while she was in office.
Others called her “a cold blooded killer” and noted that she had gone “from being a refugee to creating millions of them.”
