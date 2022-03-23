https://sputniknews.com/20220323/trump-remains-mia-on-truth-social-as-app-struggles-to-maintain-appeal-user-activity--1094100354.html

Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity

Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity

Truth Social, a so-called 'alternative' social media application backed by former US President Donald Trump, sparked backlash earlier this month when... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T00:50+0000

2022-03-23T00:50+0000

2022-03-23T00:48+0000

donald trump

social media

devin nunes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363634_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3047be36572464f5e03429d7ced5bae4.jpg

As netizens wait their turn to exit the Truth Social membership queue, former US President Donald Trump’s continued non-activity on the platform has become a buzzkill to conservative supporters wishing to jump ship from the likes of Twitter and Facebook, where Trump is banned.The app notably turned a month old on Monday.Trump’s failure to promote the platform by his presence falls in line with a Daily Beast report claiming that Trump was confused and upset about the steep decline in downloads after its misnamed soft launch.The platform drastically fell from #1 in its first 24 hours to below 72nd in Apple's App Store.Devin Nunes, a conservative Republican lawmaker who resigned from a congressional seat to lead the Trump-backed venture, earlier this month declared that developers working on the app had made some advancements to make the platform functional as the amount of registered users slowly rises.Nunes was a senior House member in the Republican party at the time of his December 2021 departure for Truth Social.A number of vocal GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—are said to have accounts on Truth Social.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220306/trump-reportedly-fuming-and-confused-as-truthsocial-nosedives-from-1-to-72-in-app-ranking-1093626218.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, social media, devin nunes