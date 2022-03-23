International
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/trump-remains-mia-on-truth-social-as-app-struggles-to-maintain-appeal-user-activity--1094100354.html
Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity
Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity
Truth Social, a so-called 'alternative' social media application backed by former US President Donald Trump, sparked backlash earlier this month when... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T00:50+0000
2022-03-23T00:48+0000
donald trump
social media
devin nunes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363634_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3047be36572464f5e03429d7ced5bae4.jpg
As netizens wait their turn to exit the Truth Social membership queue, former US President Donald Trump’s continued non-activity on the platform has become a buzzkill to conservative supporters wishing to jump ship from the likes of Twitter and Facebook, where Trump is banned.The app notably turned a month old on Monday.Trump’s failure to promote the platform by his presence falls in line with a Daily Beast report claiming that Trump was confused and upset about the steep decline in downloads after its misnamed soft launch.The platform drastically fell from #1 in its first 24 hours to below 72nd in Apple's App Store.Devin Nunes, a conservative Republican lawmaker who resigned from a congressional seat to lead the Trump-backed venture, earlier this month declared that developers working on the app had made some advancements to make the platform functional as the amount of registered users slowly rises.Nunes was a senior House member in the Republican party at the time of his December 2021 departure for Truth Social.A number of vocal GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—are said to have accounts on Truth Social.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/trump-reportedly-fuming-and-confused-as-truthsocial-nosedives-from-1-to-72-in-app-ranking-1093626218.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363634_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e09e19c06a4b8b94dc44f04a581d6f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, social media, devin nunes

Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity

00:50 GMT 23.03.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
SubscribeGoogle news
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Truth Social, a so-called 'alternative' social media application backed by former US President Donald Trump, sparked backlash earlier this month when prospective users wishing to explore the app found themselves registering for a glorified waitlist. Now running, the app’s public performance appears to be significantly below expectations.
As netizens wait their turn to exit the Truth Social membership queue, former US President Donald Trump’s continued non-activity on the platform has become a buzzkill to conservative supporters wishing to jump ship from the likes of Twitter and Facebook, where Trump is banned.
The app notably turned a month old on Monday.
“Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” reads Trump’s sole message, as of this article’s publication.
© Twitter/@DonaldTrumpJrA February 25 tweet from Donald Trump Jr. teases a screengrab of former US President Donald Trump's first post to 'Truth Social,' 45's new social media app.
A February 25 tweet from Donald Trump Jr. teases a screengrab of former US President Donald Trump's first post to 'Truth Social,' 45's new social media app. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
A February 25 tweet from Donald Trump Jr. teases a screengrab of former US President Donald Trump's first post to 'Truth Social,' 45's new social media app.
© Twitter/@DonaldTrumpJr
Trump’s failure to promote the platform by his presence falls in line with a Daily Beast report claiming that Trump was confused and upset about the steep decline in downloads after its misnamed soft launch.
The platform drastically fell from #1 in its first 24 hours to below 72nd in Apple's App Store.

“‘What the f**k is going on’ with Truth Social?” Trump was reported to have been overheard shouting in recent weeks.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
Trump Reportedly Fuming and Confused as TruthSocial Nosedives From #1 to #72 in App Ranking
6 March, 02:58 GMT
Devin Nunes, a conservative Republican lawmaker who resigned from a congressional seat to lead the Trump-backed venture, earlier this month declared that developers working on the app had made some advancements to make the platform functional as the amount of registered users slowly rises.
“Our team is working literally around the clock 24/7,” Nunes told conservative outlet One America News earlier this month. “And as we grow and as we add people, we squash bugs, we’re making changes right. Matter of fact, we should have in the next day or two another Apple update.”
Nunes was a senior House member in the Republican party at the time of his December 2021 departure for Truth Social.
A number of vocal GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—are said to have accounts on Truth Social.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала