Trump Remains MIA on Truth Social as App Struggles to Maintain Appeal, User Activity
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Truth Social, a so-called 'alternative' social media application backed by former US President Donald Trump, sparked backlash earlier this month when prospective users wishing to explore the app found themselves registering for a glorified waitlist. Now running, the app’s public performance appears to be significantly below expectations.
As netizens wait their turn to exit the Truth Social membership queue, former US President Donald Trump’s continued non-activity on the platform has become a buzzkill to conservative supporters wishing to jump ship from the likes of Twitter and Facebook, where Trump is banned.
The app notably turned a month old on Monday.
“Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” reads Trump’s sole message, as of this article’s publication.
© Twitter/@DonaldTrumpJrA February 25 tweet from Donald Trump Jr. teases a screengrab of former US President Donald Trump's first post to 'Truth Social,' 45's new social media app.
A February 25 tweet from Donald Trump Jr. teases a screengrab of former US President Donald Trump's first post to 'Truth Social,' 45's new social media app.
© Twitter/@DonaldTrumpJr
Trump’s failure to promote the platform by his presence falls in line with a Daily Beast report claiming that Trump was confused and upset about the steep decline in downloads after its misnamed soft launch.
The platform drastically fell from #1 in its first 24 hours to below 72nd in Apple's App Store.
“‘What the f**k is going on’ with Truth Social?” Trump was reported to have been overheard shouting in recent weeks.
Devin Nunes, a conservative Republican lawmaker who resigned from a congressional seat to lead the Trump-backed venture, earlier this month declared that developers working on the app had made some advancements to make the platform functional as the amount of registered users slowly rises.
“Our team is working literally around the clock 24/7,” Nunes told conservative outlet One America News earlier this month. “And as we grow and as we add people, we squash bugs, we’re making changes right. Matter of fact, we should have in the next day or two another Apple update.”
Nunes was a senior House member in the Republican party at the time of his December 2021 departure for Truth Social.
A number of vocal GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—are said to have accounts on Truth Social.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus