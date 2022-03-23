International
The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons
The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a 6.9 Earthquake that struck the coast of Taiwan, and 250 Truckers protesting high gas prices in Hamburg, Germany.
The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a 6.9 Earthquake that struck the coast of Taiwan, and 250 Truckers protesting high gas prices in Hamburg, Germany.
GUESTMichael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Biden Mentions Chemical Weapons, President Biden's Desperation, and Democrats Owning RussiagateDavid Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | EU Reliant on Russian Oil, Crypto Mining in Russia, and Germany's Energy CrisisIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about urban warfare, false flags, and Russia's military operation ending soon. Michael discussed the Russian "false flag" statement by President Biden and the numerous Biolabs in Ukraine. Michael spoke on Russia's shift to the East and America accelerating the multipolar order.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with David Tawil about America's turn to Venezuela, Russia's pipeline with China, and Saudi Arabia's position in oil markets. David talked about Bitcoin and the Ukrainian economy adopting Bitcoin. David spoke about the continued discussion of a U.S. digital dollar and when America will regulate Bitcoin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons

10:10 GMT 23.03.2022
The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a 6.9 Earthquake that struck the coast of Taiwan, and 250 Truckers protesting high gas prices in Hamburg, Germany.
GUEST
Michael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Biden Mentions Chemical Weapons, President Biden's Desperation, and Democrats Owning Russiagate
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | EU Reliant on Russian Oil, Crypto Mining in Russia, and Germany's Energy Crisis
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about urban warfare, false flags, and Russia's military operation ending soon. Michael discussed the Russian "false flag" statement by President Biden and the numerous Biolabs in Ukraine. Michael spoke on Russia's shift to the East and America accelerating the multipolar order.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with David Tawil about America's turn to Venezuela, Russia's pipeline with China, and Saudi Arabia's position in oil markets. David talked about Bitcoin and the Ukrainian economy adopting Bitcoin. David spoke about the continued discussion of a U.S. digital dollar and when America will regulate Bitcoin.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
