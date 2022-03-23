https://sputniknews.com/20220323/the-white-house-is-willing-to-discuss-nuclear-weapons-1094099014.html

The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons

The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a 6.9 Earthquake that struck the coast of Taiwan, and 250 Truckers... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T10:10+0000

2022-03-23T10:10+0000

2022-03-23T10:10+0000

us

the backstory

psychological warfare

europe

trump

nato

federal reserve

crypto

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094098852_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6352ecbc6d6f0ab7c82c375b828b95b7.jpg

The White House is Willing to Discuss Nuclear Weapons On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a 6.9 Earthquake that struck the coast of Taiwan, and 250 Truckers protesting high gas prices in Hamburg, Germany.

GUESTMichael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Biden Mentions Chemical Weapons, President Biden's Desperation, and Democrats Owning RussiagateDavid Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | EU Reliant on Russian Oil, Crypto Mining in Russia, and Germany's Energy CrisisIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about urban warfare, false flags, and Russia's military operation ending soon. Michael discussed the Russian "false flag" statement by President Biden and the numerous Biolabs in Ukraine. Michael spoke on Russia's shift to the East and America accelerating the multipolar order.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with David Tawil about America's turn to Venezuela, Russia's pipeline with China, and Saudi Arabia's position in oil markets. David talked about Bitcoin and the Ukrainian economy adopting Bitcoin. David spoke about the continued discussion of a U.S. digital dollar and when America will regulate Bitcoin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, psychological warfare, europe, trump, nato, federal reserve, crypto, аудио, radio