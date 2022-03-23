https://sputniknews.com/20220323/texas-driver-in-critical-condition-after-crash-triggered-natural-gas-pipeline-explosion-evacuations-1094131246.html

Texas Driver in Critical Condition After Crash Triggered Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion, Evacuations

Texas Driver in Critical Condition After Crash Triggered Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion, Evacuations

Residents within a one-mile radius of a natural gas pipeline in Mansfield, Texas, were evacuated from their homes early Wednesday morning after a vehicle... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T22:27+0000

2022-03-23T22:27+0000

2022-03-23T22:25+0000

texas

natural gas

energy

us

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094131019_0:297:1284:1019_1920x0_80_0_0_f86e5d9c400748eda1fba081f9763026.jpg

The Mansfield Fire Department confirmed on Wednesday that the motorist who crashed into a natural gas pipeline operated by Atmos Energy sustained severe burns and was critically injured upon airlift to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas.Officials noted the explosion occurred around 1:00 a.m. CDT, near an Exxon station at the intersection of Highways 287 and 360.All lanes of Highway 287 were shut down until approximately 5:00 a.m. CDT.Raw footage uploaded by WFAA showed the massive flames roaring as emergency responders arrived at the scene. Flames were visible from approximately 20 miles away. Those within the vicinity were ordered to evacuate their residences and take temporary refuge in Annette Perry Elementary school, or the parking lot of a nearby hospital. His wife, Whitney, caught video of the blaze from their backyard, prior to being evacuated. Firefighters reportedly went door-to-door to inform residents of the potential danger. Those evacuated were able to return by 4:00 a.m. CDT, per the Mansfield Fire Department. Repairs have been made to the above-ground station, which temporarily shut off natural gas lines to homes, according to Atmos Energy. The Dallas-based company manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas networks in Texas.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

texas, natural gas, energy, us, fire