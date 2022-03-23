Texas Driver in Critical Condition After Crash Triggered Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion, Evacuations
Residents within a one-mile radius of a natural gas pipeline in Mansfield, Texas, were evacuated from their homes early Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into an above-ground station, rupturing the line and triggering a massive fire.
The Mansfield Fire Department confirmed on Wednesday that the motorist who crashed into a natural gas pipeline operated by Atmos Energy sustained severe burns and was critically injured upon airlift to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Officials noted the explosion occurred around 1:00 a.m. CDT, near an Exxon station at the intersection of Highways 287 and 360.
All lanes of Highway 287 were shut down until approximately 5:00 a.m. CDT.
Raw footage uploaded by WFAA showed the massive flames roaring as emergency responders arrived at the scene. Flames were visible from approximately 20 miles away.
Those within the vicinity were ordered to evacuate their residences and take temporary refuge in Annette Perry Elementary school, or the parking lot of a nearby hospital.
“My wife actually woke me up. As soon as I opened my eyes, I saw just bright orange in the room and a vibrating of the house. I could feel the house shaking," Zachery Hagerty told NBC 5. "I looked out the window and saw flames about 40 or 50 feet in the air. It was very, very disturbing to see it this close to the house."
His wife, Whitney, caught video of the blaze from their backyard, prior to being evacuated.
Firefighters reportedly went door-to-door to inform residents of the potential danger.
Those evacuated were able to return by 4:00 a.m. CDT, per the Mansfield Fire Department.
Repairs have been made to the above-ground station, which temporarily shut off natural gas lines to homes, according to Atmos Energy. The Dallas-based company manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas networks in Texas.
