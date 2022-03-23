https://sputniknews.com/20220323/saudi-led-coalition-reportedly-destroys-two-boats-carrying-explosives-in-red-sea-1094119600.html
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea
According to Al Arabiya, the coalition has foiled an attack on tanker ships in the Red Sea. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T12:49+0000
2022-03-23T12:49+0000
2022-03-23T13:29+0000
saudi arabia
red sea
boat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094120448_121:38:668:345_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3f8b8dceeb27897deebf000364e187.jpg
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats carrying explosives in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported. According to the coalition, the explosives were going to be used by Yemen's Houthis in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea. The Houthi movement has not commented on the coalition's statement.
saudi arabia
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094120448_91:0:579:366_1920x0_80_0_0_2ab748a3827cf027830eb682b67b2387.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, red sea, boat
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea
12:49 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 23.03.2022) Subscribe
According to Al Arabiya, the coalition has foiled an attack on tanker ships in the Red Sea.
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats carrying explosives in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported.
According to the coalition, the explosives were going to be used by Yemen's Houthis in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea.
The Houthi movement has not commented on the coalition's statement.