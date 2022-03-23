https://sputniknews.com/20220323/saudi-led-coalition-reportedly-destroys-two-boats-carrying-explosives-in-red-sea-1094119600.html

Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea

According to Al Arabiya, the coalition has foiled an attack on tanker ships in the Red Sea. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats carrying explosives in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported. According to the coalition, the explosives were going to be used by Yemen's Houthis in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea. The Houthi movement has not commented on the coalition's statement.

