Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea
According to Al Arabiya, the coalition has foiled an attack on tanker ships in the Red Sea.
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats carrying explosives in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported. According to the coalition, the explosives were going to be used by Yemen's Houthis in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea. The Houthi movement has not commented on the coalition's statement.
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Two Boats Carrying Explosives in Red Sea

12:49 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 23.03.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to Al Arabiya, the coalition has foiled an attack on tanker ships in the Red Sea.
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two boats carrying explosives in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported.
According to the coalition, the explosives were going to be used by Yemen's Houthis in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea.
The Houthi movement has not commented on the coalition's statement.
