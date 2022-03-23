Pusha T Creates New Diss Track for Arby’s in Retaliation for Not Getting Paid Enough by McDonald’s

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/pusha-t-creates-new-diss-track-for-arbys-in-retaliation-for-not-getting-paid-enough-by-mcdonalds--1094103132.html
"I'm the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it," Pusha T raps in the new Arby's ad, "You should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it. A half slice of cheese, Mickey D's on a budget?"The "Arby's Spicy Fish Diss Track" for Arby's has already racked up 5 million views on Pusha T's Twitter page, which slams McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich while advertising Arby's Spicy Fish Sandwich as the better alternative, with lyrics that hype the $4.49 sandwich.The backstory to Pusha T's diss track is more complicated than simply "hatin' on a sandwich". The rapper was in his 20s when he and his brother, No Malice, created the Golden Arches' signature "ba da ba ba ba, I'm lovin' it!" jingle.Pusha T told Rolling Stone on Monday that he and his brother were paid $1 million for the iconic tune that has since become a trademark for the $130 billion dollar fast food chain. The rapper referred to that sum of cash as "peanuts for as long as that's been running.""I am solely responsible for the 'I'm Lovin' It' swag and the jingle of that company," said the rapper.Like many young artists, Pusha T says he didn't ask for ownership of the jingle because he wasn't, at the time, experienced enough in the music business. The mistake of not investing in that jingle is something that has been bothering him for years.He told Rolling Stone the advertisement was the best way for him to blow off steam built up from his long-standing grudge with the fast food restaurant. "I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way," he said. "You know what? I'm over it."
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Pusha T released a track for another fast food franchise, but this time it’s not all fun and games. The rapper, 44, is retaliating against McDonald’s after not getting paid enough for their iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle which he and his brother created in 2003.
“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it,” Pusha T raps in the new Arby’s ad, “You should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it. A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?”
The “Arby’s Spicy Fish Diss Track” for Arby’s
has already racked up 5 million views on Pusha T’s Twitter page, which slams McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich while advertising Arby’s Spicy Fish Sandwich as the better alternative, with lyrics that hype the $4.49 sandwich.
The backstory to Pusha T’s diss track is more complicated than simply “hatin’ on a sandwich”. The rapper was in his 20s when he and his brother, No Malice, created the Golden Arches’ signature “ba da ba ba ba, I’m lovin’ it!” jingle.
Pusha T told Rolling Stone on Monday that he and his brother were paid $1 million for the iconic tune that has since become a trademark for the $130 billion dollar fast food chain. The rapper referred to that sum of cash as “peanuts for as long as that’s been running.”
“I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” said the rapper.
Like many young artists, Pusha T says he didn’t ask for ownership of the jingle because he wasn’t, at the time, experienced enough in the music business. The mistake of not investing in that jingle is something that has been bothering him for years.
"I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn't asking for as much money and ownership. It's something that's always dug at me later in life like, 'Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake,’” the rapper recounted.
He told Rolling Stone the advertisement was the best way for him to blow off steam built up from his long-standing grudge with the fast food restaurant. “I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way,” he said. “You know what? I’m over it.”
