https://sputniknews.com/20220323/photos-iran-markets-weapons-at-doha-dimdex-show-after-end-of-un-arms-embargo-1094132762.html
Photos: Iran Markets Weapons at Doha DIMDEX Show After End of UN Arms Embargo
Photos: Iran Markets Weapons at Doha DIMDEX Show After End of UN Arms Embargo
In October 2020, a United Nations arms embargo against Iran expired, per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, and Tehran once again became... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T23:30+0000
2022-03-23T23:30+0000
2022-03-23T23:29+0000
iran
doha
show
arms sales
bavar-373 air defense missile system
nasr 1 missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094132544_21:0:3662:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_795ad5b90ef32864e9e175ce5db3b48d.jpg
At the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) hosted by the Qatari government this week, a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed new weapons to sell on the international market, including an export version of its Bavar 373 air defense missile system.A functioning missile battery wasn’t dragged across the Persian Gulf to the show, however, as instead a model illustrating the systems was displayed.Other weapons spotted at the show included mock-ups of the CM-90 Nasr-1 anti-ship missile and an air-launched version, the CM-35.The Iranian display also included a variety of machine guns mounted on tripods, which were viewed by potential buyers, including Qatari Maj. Gen. Salem al-Nabet, chief of staff of the Qatari military.According to Reuters, the display was overseen by leaders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary group that was designated a terrorist organization by the US in 2019, despite having no proven ties to any terrorist attack. Last week, Axios reported that the Biden administration was considering revoking the designation as part of the deal to revive the JCPOA.The Qatari monarchy is one of the rare countries that balances relations between the US and Iran, both hosting a large US military base and sharing the North Dome/South Pars gas condensate field, the world’s largest, with Iran underneath the Persian Gulf. Iran and Qatar grew closer during a four-year Arab boycott of the emirate organized by Saudi Arabia, which was reportedly motivated, in part, by Doha’s growing closeness to Tehran.Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Doha and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the two states signed 14 agreements on topics relating to economics, investment, tourism, and media cooperation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
iran
doha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094132544_476:0:3207:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9055979122873d3e0cd39233de58fc4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, doha, show, arms sales, bavar-373 air defense missile system, nasr 1 missile
Photos: Iran Markets Weapons at Doha DIMDEX Show After End of UN Arms Embargo
Subscribe
In October 2020, a United Nations arms embargo against Iran expired, per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, and Tehran once again became legally able to buy and sell military-grade weapons on the global market. However, due to its long isolation, the country has now developed numerous innovations on its own.
At the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) hosted by the Qatari government this week, a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed new weapons to sell on the international market, including an export version of its Bavar 373 air defense missile system.
A battery of the air defense system includes up to six truck-mounted transporter-erector-launcher (TEL), phased array radar, a tracking radar, and a combat control post. Each TEL carries two Sayyad-4 anti-air missiles, which can take down air targets 260 kilometers away at altitudes up to 27 kilometers. The export version has been dubbed the AD-200 and is advertised as being similar to Russia’s top-level S-400 system, which Iran considered buying in the past.
A functioning missile battery wasn’t dragged across the Persian Gulf to the show, however, as instead a model illustrating the systems was displayed.
Other weapons spotted at the show included mock-ups of the CM-90 Nasr-1 anti-ship missile and an air-launched version, the CM-35.
The Iranian display also included a variety of machine guns mounted on tripods, which were viewed by potential buyers, including Qatari Maj. Gen. Salem al-Nabet, chief of staff of the Qatari military.
According to Reuters
, the display was overseen by leaders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary group that was designated a terrorist organization by the US in 2019, despite having no proven ties to any terrorist attack. Last week, Axios reported
that the Biden administration was considering revoking the designation as part of the deal to revive the JCPOA.
Numerous other countries sent delegations and even warships to Doha for the DIMDEX show, including the US, which was perhaps unironically positioned next to the Iranian display. One US item on display was the MQ-9 Reaper drone, which in January 2019 was used to assassinate the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, during a peace visit to Baghdad, Iraq.
The Qatari monarchy is one of the rare countries that balances relations between the US and Iran, both hosting a large US military base and sharing the North Dome/South Pars
gas condensate field, the world’s largest, with Iran underneath the Persian Gulf. Iran and Qatar grew closer during a four-year Arab boycott
of the emirate organized by Saudi Arabia, which was reportedly motivated, in part, by Doha’s growing closeness to Tehran.
Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Doha and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the two states signed 14 agreements
on topics relating to economics, investment, tourism, and media cooperation.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus