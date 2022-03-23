https://sputniknews.com/20220323/photos-iran-markets-weapons-at-doha-dimdex-show-after-end-of-un-arms-embargo-1094132762.html

Photos: Iran Markets Weapons at Doha DIMDEX Show After End of UN Arms Embargo

In October 2020, a United Nations arms embargo against Iran expired, per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, and Tehran once again became... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

At the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) hosted by the Qatari government this week, a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed new weapons to sell on the international market, including an export version of its Bavar 373 air defense missile system.A functioning missile battery wasn’t dragged across the Persian Gulf to the show, however, as instead a model illustrating the systems was displayed.Other weapons spotted at the show included mock-ups of the CM-90 Nasr-1 anti-ship missile and an air-launched version, the CM-35.The Iranian display also included a variety of machine guns mounted on tripods, which were viewed by potential buyers, including Qatari Maj. Gen. Salem al-Nabet, chief of staff of the Qatari military.According to Reuters, the display was overseen by leaders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary group that was designated a terrorist organization by the US in 2019, despite having no proven ties to any terrorist attack. Last week, Axios reported that the Biden administration was considering revoking the designation as part of the deal to revive the JCPOA.The Qatari monarchy is one of the rare countries that balances relations between the US and Iran, both hosting a large US military base and sharing the North Dome/South Pars gas condensate field, the world’s largest, with Iran underneath the Persian Gulf. Iran and Qatar grew closer during a four-year Arab boycott of the emirate organized by Saudi Arabia, which was reportedly motivated, in part, by Doha’s growing closeness to Tehran.Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Doha and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the two states signed 14 agreements on topics relating to economics, investment, tourism, and media cooperation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

