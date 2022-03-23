https://sputniknews.com/20220323/natos-history-of-sacrificing-ukraininans-to-ensnare-russia-in-war-1094096730.html

NATO’s History of Sacrificing Ukraininans to Ensnare Russia in War

Ukraine's Effect on Inflation, Baltimore Democrats Spurn Calls To Defund The Police, Lawsuit Alleges Anti-Black Bias at Google

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City to discuss the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates to combat inflation and how the Ukraine conflict and US sanctions on Russia exacerbate the inflation crisis, how US sanctions have accelerated the process of de-dollarization as China and India have pursued deals to purchase oil in their own currencies, and what the increase in interests rates means for working and poor people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Soderberg, reporter on Baltimore for the Real News Network and coauthor of the book, "I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad" to discuss the legacies of Baltimore’s zero-tolerance policing that is rearing its head among Democrats vying for elected offices, former Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley’s record on policing and what it means for the campaign of his wife Katie Curran O’Malley for Attorney General, and Democrats’ abandonment of the calls to defund the police that came out of the uprisings against racism in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss a new lawsuit against Google alleging bias against Black employees, how this reflects the diversity problems in tech companies and in the corporate world in general and why the corporate structure is antithetical to diversity, how a vague FTC order to delete AI algorithms obtained deceptively highlights the problems with using artificial intelligence in the for-profit context, and the racial divide around acceptance of the use of facial recognition by law enforcement.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Lauria, editor of Consortium News to discuss Washington’s efforts to rope China into the conflict over Ukraine and tie the cold war drives against Russia and China together, how and why the US and NATO lured Putin into invading Ukraine to unleash economic war on Russia, the misleading narratives being pushed by the mainstream media to demonize Russia and push the US to intervene, and the facts around NATO’s bloodthirsty pursuit of war by rejecting efforts at diplomacy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

