https://sputniknews.com/20220323/moscow-vows-response-if-poland-expels-russian-diplomats-1094109283.html
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
Earlier, the Polish Onet news portal reported, citing government sources, that Poland was expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T08:53+0000
2022-03-23T08:53+0000
2022-03-23T09:11+0000
poland
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
Moscow will respond in kind in case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.Poland was reportedly expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs slightly over 50 diplomats.This comes as the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.Alexandrov did not comment on reports of the expulsion of Russia's diplomats.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
poland, russia
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
08:53 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 23.03.2022) Subscribe
Earlier, the Polish Onet news portal reported, citing government sources, that Poland was expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.
Moscow will respond in kind in case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland
, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.
Poland was reportedly expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs slightly over 50 diplomats.
This comes as the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.
"I confirm that the ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry today," said diplomatic mission spokesman Vladimir Alexandrov.
Alexandrov did not comment on reports of the expulsion of Russia's diplomats.