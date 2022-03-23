International
Breaking News: Russia-Ukraine Talks Difficult, Kiev Constantly Changing Positions, Lavrov Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/moscow-vows-response-if-poland-expels-russian-diplomats-1094109283.html
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
Earlier, the Polish Onet news portal reported, citing government sources, that Poland was expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T08:53+0000
2022-03-23T09:11+0000
poland
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
Moscow will respond in kind in case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.Poland was reportedly expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs slightly over 50 diplomats.This comes as the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.Alexandrov did not comment on reports of the expulsion of Russia's diplomats.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, russia

Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats

08:53 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 23.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the Polish Onet news portal reported, citing government sources, that Poland was expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.
Moscow will respond in kind in case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.
Poland was reportedly expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs slightly over 50 diplomats.
This comes as the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.
"I confirm that the ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry today," said diplomatic mission spokesman Vladimir Alexandrov.
Alexandrov did not comment on reports of the expulsion of Russia's diplomats.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала