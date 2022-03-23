https://sputniknews.com/20220323/moscow-vows-response-if-poland-expels-russian-diplomats-1094109283.html

Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats

Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats

Earlier, the Polish Onet news portal reported, citing government sources, that Poland was expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow will respond in kind in case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.Poland was reportedly expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs slightly over 50 diplomats.This comes as the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.Alexandrov did not comment on reports of the expulsion of Russia's diplomats.

