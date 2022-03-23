https://sputniknews.com/20220323/miley-cyrus-plane-makes-emergency-landing-after-lightning-strike-1094122177.html

Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike - Video, Photo

American singer Miley Cyrus, who has been on Miley Live tour and performing throughout South America, was flying from Colombia to Paraguay for her next live... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Miley Cyrus and her crew escaped a deadly accident after their plane got caught in a major storm and was struck by lightning while they were on their way to Paraguay, South America. After her pilot made an emergency landing, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media and shared a scary video of the lightning and a picture showing the damage to the plane caused by it. The video and the photo have drawn a lot of reactions from her fans. “Omg that is terrifying. I’m so happy you guys are okay Geez you really never know when something life-changing can happen,” one fan commented on her post on Twitter. The incident led to the cancellation of her show in Paraguay, which has left her fans there disappointed. "Paraguay is devastated with the cancellation of your show! Hoping to see you live again someday soon. I know isn’t anyone's fault, but I’m sad that you’re not in Paraguay anymore, we don’t even get to meet you (sic)," another fan wrote.

