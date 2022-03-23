International
Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike - Video, Photo
Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike - Video, Photo
American singer Miley Cyrus, who has been on Miley Live tour and performing throughout South America, was flying from Colombia to Paraguay for her next live...
Miley Cyrus and her crew escaped a deadly accident after their plane got caught in a major storm and was struck by lightning while they were on their way to Paraguay, South America. After her pilot made an emergency landing, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media and shared a scary video of the lightning and a picture showing the damage to the plane caused by it. The video and the photo have drawn a lot of reactions from her fans. “Omg that is terrifying. I’m so happy you guys are okay Geez you really never know when something life-changing can happen,” one fan commented on her post on Twitter. The incident led to the cancellation of her show in Paraguay, which has left her fans there disappointed. "Paraguay is devastated with the cancellation of your show! Hoping to see you live again someday soon. I know isn’t anyone's fault, but I’m sad that you’re not in Paraguay anymore, we don’t even get to meet you (sic)," another fan wrote.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike - Video, Photo

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
American singer Miley Cyrus, who has been on Miley Live tour and performing throughout South America, was flying from Colombia to Paraguay for her next live show when the incident occurred.
Miley Cyrus and her crew escaped a deadly accident after their plane got caught in a major storm and was struck by lightning while they were on their way to Paraguay, South America.
After her pilot made an emergency landing, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media and shared a scary video of the lightning and a picture showing the damage to the plane caused by it.

“My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay,” Miley wrote.

The video and the photo have drawn a lot of reactions from her fans.
“Omg that is terrifying. I’m so happy you guys are okay Geez you really never know when something life-changing can happen,” one fan commented on her post on Twitter.
The incident led to the cancellation of her show in Paraguay, which has left her fans there disappointed.
"Paraguay is devastated with the cancellation of your show! Hoping to see you live again someday soon. I know isn’t anyone's fault, but I’m sad that you’re not in Paraguay anymore, we don’t even get to meet you (sic)," another fan wrote.
A screenshot of Twitter reactions to the cancellation of Miley Cyrus' live performance in Paraguay, South America
A screenshot of Twitter reactions to Miley Cyrus' emergency plane landing
