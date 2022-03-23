https://sputniknews.com/20220323/los-angeles-tops-us-average-gas-costs-after-city-prices-surpass-6-per-gallon-1094100598.html

Los Angeles Tops US Average Gas Costs After City Prices Surpass $6 Per Gallon

Los Angeles Tops US Average Gas Costs After City Prices Surpass $6 Per Gallon

While only 16 states in the nation have recorded gas prices under $4 per gallon, (those include Kansas $3.76, Missouri $3.77, Oklahoma $3.77, and Maryland... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T00:41+0000

2022-03-23T00:41+0000

2022-03-23T00:39+0000

gas prices

us

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f764e38d3639c012365824ef38c28d8b.jpg

On Tuesday, the average cost of gas per gallon reached $6.01 in Los Angeles, the highest number in the nation. Surrounding counties in the Golden State include costs of $5.97 in Orange County, $5.95 in Ventura County, and $5.90 in Bernardino County. The average for the rest of the state comes to $5.86 per gallon.Industry watchers suggest that the drastic spike is due to flaring at PBF Energy refineries located in Torrance, Martinez, and Valero outside of San Francisco. Flaring is a safety device used by refineries to prevent “overpressure” of equipment. Planned flaring is scheduled, but unplanned flaring is used for emergencies caused by equipment failure or other unexpected events.According to Patrick De Haan, head analyst at GasBuddy, the California refineries could be experiencing computer or valve issues which have caused them to use flaring as a safety solution, but that is reportedly just a guess, as refineries do not willingly release that kind of information.Even if refineries in California get their safety issues under control, De Haan says it’s not certain that will bring the costs of gas down, considering other global issues such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.California is also known to have higher gas costs on average, considering their strict environmental laws and taxes on motor fuels as a means of curbing CO2 emissions and protecting the environment as humanity continues to avoid addressing its climate crisis.A decrease in California’s gas supply would likely affect other states on the West Coast, such as Oregon and Washington, as the two Pacific Northwest states may soon see the same price gouging by the fossil fuel industry in Los Angeles.An increasing number of Californians may be turning away from gasoline as an option. “Demand destruction” is when prices are so high that consumers choose to do away with their purchase of that product."Above $4 per gallon, you do see the American public change their driving habits. And we do actively see demand destruction," says Regina Mayor, global head of energy at KPMG.Californians have been turning toward electric vehicles to avoid price spikes at the pump. And while some EVs are more expensive, such as Teslas or BMWs, other brands, including Volkswagen, are more affordable due to monthly rebates that the state offers consumers, like the California Clean Fuel Reward, as well as federal rebates.Michael Macias, who became California’s millionth EV owner in December 2021, said the cost of gas played a major role in his decision to purchase an EV. Macias used $9,500 in state rebates, $750 from the California Clean Fuel Reward, $7,500 in federal rebates, and, because he is a resident of San Joaquin Valley in Central California, he gets $3,000 rebates from the Air Pollution Control District to purchase his electric Volkswagen.Macias says that after he factored in the cost of gas compared to the monthly car payments for his new EV, for him, the choice was clear. “So those are the two things that I was thinking about, along with the fact that I am committed to being a good steward of the land,” Macias said. “This is part of me living into those principles and values.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

gas prices, us, california