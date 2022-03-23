https://sputniknews.com/20220323/london-ambulance-service-responds-to-incident-at-queen-elizabeth-olympic-park-1094114868.html

London Ambulance Service Responds to Incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

According to the park's spokesman, an incident took place at the aquatics centre in the morning. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

The London Ambulance service is responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.The incident reportedly took place at the aquatics centre in the morning and involved a gas leak.Several people with respiratory problems are being treated at the scene, Reuters quoted the park's spokesman as saying. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated, the spokesman added. Photos from the park were shared online, showing ambulances and medics working at the scene.The London Ambulance service said it will keep the public updated on the incident.

