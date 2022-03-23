London Ambulance Service Responds to Incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
11:03 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 23.03.2022)
According to the park's spokesman, an incident took place at the aquatics centre in the morning.
The London Ambulance service is responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
We are responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and have a number of resources on scene. More updates to follow. Please only call 999 for genuine medical emergencies and use 111 online for any other urgent medical needs. pic.twitter.com/JW5cYEn23G— London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) March 23, 2022
The incident reportedly took place at the aquatics centre in the morning and involved a gas leak.
Several people with respiratory problems are being treated at the scene, Reuters quoted the park's spokesman as saying.
The area has been cordoned off and evacuated, the spokesman added.
Photos from the park were shared online, showing ambulances and medics working at the scene.
© Photo : 3li/twitterAmbulance crews are responding to reports of a gas leak at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Aquatics Centre in east London
Incident in the London aquatics centre in Stratford
The London Ambulance service said it will keep the public updated on the incident.