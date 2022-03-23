https://sputniknews.com/20220323/leningrad-region-to-boost-cooperation-with-turkish-businesses-1094124442.html
Leningrad Region to Boost Cooperation With Turkish Businesses
Leningrad Region to Boost Cooperation With Turkish Businesses
The authorities in Leningrad region expect Turkish-backed companies not only to maintain their present production volumes but to increase output in several...
russia
turkey
business
The authorities in Leningrad region expect Turkish-backed companies not only to maintain their present production volumes but to increase output in several areas and are prepared to offer incentives to effect this, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said while meeting with Turkish Consul General in St Petersburg Özgün Talu.
“We are in close contact with businesses and trying to solve certain problems Turkish enterprises have encountered in the region”, the Governor said.
“Some companies already have opportunities to expand production. Businesses can expect various incentives,” Drozdenko stressed. He added that the Leningrad region also intends to continue developing ties with Turkey's Izmir province.
According to the regional administration's press service, Consul General Özgün Talu noted that Turkish businesses intend to continue to work in the Leningrad region and fulfil all its obligations, as well as actively promote the expansion of ties between the Leningrad region and the province of Izmir.