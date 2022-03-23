International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/iss-expedition-66-crew-perform-spacewalk-1094114141.html
ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
The spacewalk will be conducted by NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T11:36+0000
2022-03-23T11:36+0000
iss
spacewalk
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg
Sputnik goes live as the International Space Station Expedition 66 performs a spacewalk, designated US EVA 80, on Wednesday, 23 March. NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are expected to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature. The astronauts will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station’s truss, and conduct other upgrades to the station's hardware. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
2022-03-23T11:36+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_146:0:2413:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_2578f1c8e330617a76138a12bec2328c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iss, spacewalk, nasa, видео

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk

11:36 GMT 23.03.2022
CC0 / / ISS
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
The spacewalk will be conducted by NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari.
Sputnik goes live as the International Space Station Expedition 66 performs a spacewalk, designated US EVA 80, on Wednesday, 23 March.
NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are expected to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature. The astronauts will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station’s truss, and conduct other upgrades to the station's hardware.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала