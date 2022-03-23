https://sputniknews.com/20220323/iss-expedition-66-crew-perform-spacewalk-1094114141.html
Sputnik goes live as the International Space Station Expedition 66 performs a spacewalk, designated US EVA 80, on Wednesday, 23 March. NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are expected to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature. The astronauts will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station’s truss, and conduct other upgrades to the station's hardware. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
The spacewalk will be conducted by NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari.
Sputnik goes live as the International Space Station Expedition 66 performs a spacewalk, designated US EVA 80, on Wednesday, 23 March.
NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are expected to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature. The astronauts will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station’s truss, and conduct other upgrades to the station's hardware.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.