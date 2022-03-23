https://sputniknews.com/20220323/g20-members-cant-strip-russia-of-membership-china-says-1094117395.html

G20 Members Can’t Strip Russia of Membership, China Says

G20 Members Can’t Strip Russia of Membership, China Says

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia announced Wednesday that Vladimir Putin plans to attend the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali later this year. The announcement... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T12:20+0000

2022-03-23T12:20+0000

2022-03-23T12:22+0000

g20

russia

china

expulsion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094117370_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_09f17cd49cad7914be9025a674e45bcc.jpg

Group of Twenty members do not have the authority to evict Russia from the organization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said.The spokesman called on the G20 to practice “true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation and work in joint hands to respond to mounting challenges,” including economic matters, sustainable development, ecology and health.On Tuesday, asked to comment on a Reuters report that the US and its Western allies had engaged in consultations about Russia’s future in the G20, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan said that “it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”Sources said to be involved in discussions told Reuters that the US and its allies were aware that China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia or others would likely veto any Western push to expel Russia from the body. With this in mind, the sources said the US and its allies could just skip meetings.An official from an Asian G20 member said it would be “impossible to remove Russia” from the group unless it decides to leave itself. “There’s simply no procedure to deprive Russia of G20 membership,” the official said.Earlier, Polish officials suggested Poland should take Russia’s place in the G20, and that this proposal had received a “positive response” from the US Department of Commerce.On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva confirmed that President Putin intends to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali in October.“Not only G20, many organizations now in the West are trying to expel Russia. The World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization. What they’re trying to do is actually to destroy the whole trade and logistics system that has been so painstakingly built in the last decades. The question is why. So the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional. G20 is not a forum to discuss or to solve these kinds of crises. Actually it’s a forum aimed at improving economic situation and solving mostly economic problems,” Vorobieva said.The G20 grouping consists of 20 members – including 19 countries plus the European Union, with the group accounting for 80 percent of world trade, two thirds of the planet’s population, and nearly 90 percent of gross world product. Founded in 1999, the organization is envisioned as a major platform encouraging coordination and cooperation in areas ranging from climate change and sustainable development to global financial stability and debt to Covid.

https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russia-will-no-longer-participate-in-council-of-europe---foreign-ministry-1093735238.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220309/in-economic-war-russia-has-every-right-to-hit-back-1093720846.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

g20, russia, china, expulsion