Family of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions Will Impact His Ability to Call Home

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Moscow prison after being convicted of espionage, expressed... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T14:44+0000

us

russia

paul whelan

family

Paul's morale remains high, but that may change as the situation develops, the statement also said.In June 2020, the Moscow court sentenced Whelan to a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage. He denies the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.Paul also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.

russia

