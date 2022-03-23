https://sputniknews.com/20220323/expiration-date--1094102828.html
Expiration Date?
Expiration Date?
Conservative outlets honed in on US Vice President Kamala Harris this week after she was overheard repeatedly uttering the phrase "the significance of the...
Harris, who has been repeatedly criticized for her unique public speaking style, has returned to the hot seat of memes and jeers after repeating the same expression four times within one address. While many were bemused by the vice president sounding to some like a broken record, perhaps Harris was simply trying to manifest her own upward mobility? Take note, Joe. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Expiration Date?
Conservative outlets honed in on US Vice President Kamala Harris this week after she was overheard repeatedly uttering the phrase “the significance of the passage of time” during a Monday speech in Sunset, Louisiana.
Harris, who has been repeatedly criticized for her unique public speaking style, has returned to the hot seat of memes and jeers after repeating the same expression four times within one address.
“Biden really should get her permission to put someone else in charge of border security,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) tweeted, quoting a video post of Harris’ remarks. “There has been too much passage of time with nothing being done.”
While many were bemused by the vice president sounding to some like a broken record, perhaps Harris was simply trying to manifest her own upward mobility? Take note, Joe.
