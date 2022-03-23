https://sputniknews.com/20220323/expiration-date--1094102828.html

Expiration Date?

Conservative outlets honed in on US Vice President Kamala Harris this week after she was overheard repeatedly uttering the phrase “the significance of the... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Harris, who has been repeatedly criticized for her unique public speaking style, has returned to the hot seat of memes and jeers after repeating the same expression four times within one address. While many were bemused by the vice president sounding to some like a broken record, perhaps Harris was simply trying to manifest her own upward mobility? Take note, Joe.

