Dow Plummets 400-Plus Points as Oil Prices Surge Amid Concerns Over Inflation, Supply Shortages

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned earlier this week that the American economy could be headed toward a “recession, or even worse" amid the US' continued... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

At close on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped some 448.96 points (1.3%), while the S&P 500 declined around 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 1.3%. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

