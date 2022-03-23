https://sputniknews.com/20220323/dow-plummets-400-plus-points-as-oil-prices-surge-amid-concerns-over-inflation-supply-shortages-1094129432.html
Dow Plummets 400-Plus Points as Oil Prices Surge Amid Concerns Over Inflation, Supply Shortages
At close on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped some 448.96 points (1.3%), while the S&P 500 declined around 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 1.3%. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
20:02 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 20:08 GMT 23.03.2022)
Being updated
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned earlier this week that the American economy could be headed toward a “recession, or even worse" amid the US' continued support of Kiev amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
At close on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped some 448.96 points (1.3%), while the S&P 500 declined around 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 1.3%.