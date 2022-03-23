https://sputniknews.com/20220323/cnn-promotes-neo-nazi-commander-us-sanctions-raise-dollar-concerns-1094099602.html

CNN Promotes Neo-Nazi Commander; US Sanctions Raise Dollar Concerns

CNN Promotes Neo-Nazi Commander; US Sanctions Raise Dollar Concerns

The Reserve Bank of India Governor has expressed grave concerns over the Western seizure of Russia's assets arguing that his nation would be crippled if they... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Reserve Bank of India Governor has expressed grave concerns over the Western seizure of Russia's assets arguing that his nation would be crippled if they faced similar consequences.

Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss Ukraine negotiations. Ukrainian President Zelensky again demands a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, the US signals that it is discouraging Zelensky from making concessions to Russia.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the fallout of sanctions against Russia. The Reserve Bank of India Governor has expressed grave concerns over the Western seizure of Russia's assets arguing that his nation would be crippled if they faced similar consequences. Also, many central banks are starting to question if reliance on the dollar is a good idea.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Pakistan has taken delivery of a number of advanced fighter jets from China. Also, The US is thinking of levying a sanctions package against China. Is it reckless to go up against the Asian economic and industrial powerhouse?Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer joins us to discuss South America. Former Brazilian President Lula De Silva is the frontrunner in the coming elections cycle and is determined to overcome the infamous "operation car wash" to lead the nation again. Also, Venezuela opens a line of credit with China as it works to provide the economic giant with oil.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. CNN has promoted a Neo-Nazi leader and the interview is being shared by the Azov battalion. Also, President Zelensky says that NATO privately rejected NATO membership but refused to do it publicly.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Yemen. As the US and EU condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine, their weapons fuel the most brutal humanitarian disaster on earth in Yemen.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th" joins us to discuss the US media's pro-war push. US pundits push for dangerous escalations against Russia as we compare the run-up to the Iraq invasion to hawkish media propaganda today.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss US propaganda. Various online operations that appear to be mainstream media are US-funded propaganda operations. Also, the US press pushes dangerous pro-war propaganda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

