International
Ex-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Has Died
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/biden-administration-blaming-spike-in-us-gas-prices-on-putin-not-accurate-senator-says-1094127756.html
Biden Administration Blaming Spike in US Gas Prices on Putin 'Not Accurate', Senator Says
Biden Administration Blaming Spike in US Gas Prices on Putin 'Not Accurate', Senator Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame for the increase in gasoline prices in the United... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T18:27+0000
2022-03-23T18:27+0000
us
gas
price hike
joe biden
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093805159_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04be4fe3a11fa6b2d6415be89b55ff3b.jpg
"For the Biden administration to say this is Vladimir Putin's gas increase, it just isn't accurate," Portman said during a press conference alongside fellow Republican Senators. "Does it contribute? Absolutely it contributes, but the majority of it was already happening and the trajectory was already increasing."Portman said the United States needs to provide Europe more energy from but it cannot do that if the Biden administration wants to stifle US energy production because of its radical climate agenda.The export terminals for liquefied natural gas are able to be constructed very quickly and the United States can construct more import terminals in Europe equally quickly, Portman said, adding that the United States needs to flood the region with them.Several senate Republicans at the press conference pointed out that inflation had been rising, including the increasing prices on gasoline and multiple products, since President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021.The Republican senators blamed the increase in gasoline prices on Biden and on the Democrats pushing anti-oil and gas rhetoric and practice.
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/stickers-blaming-joe-biden-for-high-gas-prices-appear-at-filling-stations-media-says-1093824500.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093805159_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84e7c1fc52e3e7c4d13fd4331af98f0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gas, price hike, joe biden, vladimir putin

Biden Administration Blaming Spike in US Gas Prices on Putin 'Not Accurate', Senator Says

18:27 GMT 23.03.2022
© REUTERS / BING GUANA customer refuels their vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 10, 2022
A customer refuels their vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© REUTERS / BING GUAN
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame for the increase in gasoline prices in the United States is not accurate since prices were already increasing prior to the conflict in Ukraine, US Senator Rob Portman said on Wednesday.
"For the Biden administration to say this is Vladimir Putin's gas increase, it just isn't accurate," Portman said during a press conference alongside fellow Republican Senators. "Does it contribute? Absolutely it contributes, but the majority of it was already happening and the trajectory was already increasing."
Portman said the United States needs to provide Europe more energy from but it cannot do that if the Biden administration wants to stifle US energy production because of its radical climate agenda.
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts to questions about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer after it was reported Breyer will retire at the end of the court's current term, as he hosts chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Stickers Blaming Joe Biden for High Gas Prices Appear at Filling Stations, Media Says
13 March, 07:20 GMT
The export terminals for liquefied natural gas are able to be constructed very quickly and the United States can construct more import terminals in Europe equally quickly, Portman said, adding that the United States needs to flood the region with them.
Several senate Republicans at the press conference pointed out that inflation had been rising, including the increasing prices on gasoline and multiple products, since President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021.
The Republican senators blamed the increase in gasoline prices on Biden and on the Democrats pushing anti-oil and gas rhetoric and practice.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала