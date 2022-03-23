https://sputniknews.com/20220323/anatoly-chubais-resigned-himself-was-not-fired-kremlin-says-1094126467.html

Anatoly Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired, Kremlin Says

Anatoly Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with...

"Chubais resigned himself. But weather he left [the country] or not - this is his own business," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, said that Chubais stepped down. "Indeed, representatives of Anatoly Borisovich confirmed that he is leaving the post of special representative of the president. I do not think that his decision to leave the post will in any way affect the development of the climate agenda in our country," Edelgeriyev said.Anatoly Chubais is considered one of the architects of the post-Soviet economic reforms, who introduced Russia to a market economy and privatisation. In 1998, under President Boris Yeltsin's administration, he was elected chairman of the board of RAO UES, the state-run electricity company. From 2008 to 2020, Chubais served as General Manager of the Rosnanotech state corporation.

