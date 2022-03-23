https://sputniknews.com/20220323/anatoly-chubais-resigned-himself-was-not-fired-kremlin-says-1094126467.html
Anatoly Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired, Kremlin Says
Anatoly Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special presidential representative for relations with... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T16:58+0000
2022-03-23T16:58+0000
2022-03-23T16:58+0000
russia
anatoly chubais
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16063/43/160634369_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_5b90f3a058188bb7072bd40252353121.jpg
"Chubais resigned himself. But weather he left [the country] or not - this is his own business," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, said that Chubais stepped down. "Indeed, representatives of Anatoly Borisovich confirmed that he is leaving the post of special representative of the president. I do not think that his decision to leave the post will in any way affect the development of the climate agenda in our country," Edelgeriyev said.Anatoly Chubais is considered one of the architects of the post-Soviet economic reforms, who introduced Russia to a market economy and privatisation. In 1998, under President Boris Yeltsin's administration, he was elected chairman of the board of RAO UES, the state-run electricity company. From 2008 to 2020, Chubais served as General Manager of the Rosnanotech state corporation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16063/43/160634369_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_964588f1affbb6eb617778fbc2f9fce0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, anatoly chubais
Anatoly Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired, Kremlin Says
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special presidential representative for relations with international organisations himself and was not fired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Chubais resigned himself. But weather he left [the country] or not - this is his own business," Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, said that Chubais stepped down.
"Indeed, representatives of Anatoly Borisovich confirmed that he is leaving the post of special representative of the president. I do not think that his decision to leave the post will in any way affect the development of the climate agenda in our country," Edelgeriyev said.
Anatoly Chubais is considered one of the architects of the post-Soviet economic reforms, who introduced Russia to a market economy and privatisation. In 1998, under President Boris Yeltsin's administration, he was elected chairman of the board of RAO UES, the state-run electricity company. From 2008 to 2020, Chubais served as General Manager of the Rosnanotech state corporation.