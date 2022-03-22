International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/us-sees-no-indications-russia-brought-in-reinforcements-to-ukraine---senior-official-1094093733.html
US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforcements to Ukraine - Senior Official
US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforcements to Ukraine - Senior Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has seen no indications that Russia brought in reinforcements as well as foreign fighters to Ukraine, a senior US... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T16:52+0000
2022-03-22T16:52+0000
us
pentagon
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105319/12/1053191280_38:0:1882:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc67b2c8e00d07d492455f393746541.jpg
However, the United States has noticed the activity of the private military contractor Wagner Group in the Donbas region, the official also said.The official pointed out that if Russia were to bring in reinforcements to Ukraine, they would likely be forces from abroad.Earlier in March, the US Defence Department said Russia was recruiting Syrian fighters and other foreigners for its special operation in Ukraine.On February 24, Russia launched the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests help by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused the Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105319/12/1053191280_59:0:1442:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_8dbf346da4709805feea89d4408ede09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, russia, ukraine

US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforcements to Ukraine - Senior Official

16:52 GMT 22.03.2022
© Photo : PixabayUS flag
US flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has seen no indications that Russia brought in reinforcements as well as foreign fighters to Ukraine, a senior US Defence Department official said on Tuesday.

"No indications of reinforcement being brought in, no indication of foreign forces being moved from Syria or elsewhere," the official said.

However, the United States has noticed the activity of the private military contractor Wagner Group in the Donbas region, the official also said.

The official pointed out that if Russia were to bring in reinforcements to Ukraine, they would likely be forces from abroad.

Earlier in March, the US Defence Department said Russia was recruiting Syrian fighters and other foreigners for its special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests help by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused the Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала