US and Russia Relations 'on the Brink of Collapse'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host John Kiriakou and Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the US imposing visa restrictions against China... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

U.S. and Russia Relations “On the Brink of Collapse” On today’s episode of The Backstory, host John Kiriakou and Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the US imposing visa restrictions against China, and a Boeing 737 crashed in China.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | President Zelensky Bans Political Parties, War Crimes, and Russian Military Targets in UkraineJames Carey - Activist, Analyst, and Podcast Host of The Left is Dead | Nineteenth Anniversary of Invasion in Iraq, America's relationship with Iran, and IMF LoansIn the first hour, John and Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about a possible bipolar world order, US-Russia relations crumbling, and American exceptionalism. Mark spoke on the Ukrainian military and the use of residential areas, to fire on Russian soldiers. Mark discussed President Zelensky's decision to arm prisoners and President Biden's "war criminal" comments about President Putin.In the second hour, John and Rachel spoke with James Carey about the damage done by President George W. Bush, Libya, and the Taiwan Strait situation. James talked about the 2003 invasion of Iraq and America's history with Iran. James spoke on the destruction of Libya and the long-term consequences of America's military action in the Middle East.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

