US & UK Announce Trade Deal to End Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Products

The United States and the United Kingdom have reached a tariff deal to allow British steel and aluminum products into the US, a statement from the UK government revealed on Tuesday.The UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, DC after two months of negotiations on the issue, and an expansive lifting of the Section 232 tariffs was announced as a result of the talks, according to the press release.The measure means reopening tariff-free access for UK steel and aluminum exports to the US. According to the British government, the lifting of tariffs will be good for the steel and aluminum industries, which employ over 80,000 people in the UK.The new rules will go into effect on June 1, 2022.As a result, the UK will suspend restrictions on American goods such as whiskey, blue jeans, and motorcycles.Both parties have also agreed to collaborate closely to address the broader issue of global steel excess capacity and market distortion in order to "benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and clears the way for us to focus on the next steps for the UK-US trade relationship."The lifting of restrictive measures by the UK, according to the chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, Miles Beale, will allow British consumers to access a larger selection of "world-class whiskies" and encourage "greater investment in the UK spirits industry by the US."The US Department of Commerce announced that in addition to new smelt and cast criteria for aluminum, the agreement mandates that any UK steel firm controlled by a Chinese entity undergo a financial audit to assess the degree to which it is influenced by the Chinese government.The findings of these audits must be shared with the US as well, per the press release.According to the department, the deal will help to secure American jobs as well as lift "retaliatory tariffs on over $500 million worth of US exports to the UK, including distilled spirits, various agriculture products and consumer goods."In her statement, Raimondo said that rebuilding US connections with allies and partners is a primary goal for President Joe Biden, as "we work to counter China’s unfair trade practices and ensure that America is able to compete globally in the 21st century."The two countries began negotiations in January to address existing excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, including the United States' application of Section 232 tariffs on UK imports and the United Kingdom's retaliatory duties on select US exports.In the past year, the US and the UK have reached an agreement on a major civil aircraft issue, eliminated 25% tariffs on Scotch whiskey, and allowed Scottish beef and Welsh lamb to be exported to the US.

