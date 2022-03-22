Two Women Killed in Axe and Knife Attack at Swedish School
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder after having himself informed the police and admitted to carrying out the attacks. The police assume that the man acted alone, but the motive remains unclear.
Two women in their 50s have been killed in an attack at Malmö Latin School. An 18-year-old man, who is a student at the school, has been arrested on suspicion of having murdered them with an axe and a knife, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.
Shortly after 17.00 on Monday afternoon, alarms were received about several injured people at the Latin School in Malmö. When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, two injured women, who worked at the school, were found and taken to hospital.
The teenager himself is said to have called the police and admitted to committing the murders. The police assume that the man acted alone, but the motive for the attack is unclear.
“I am sitting on the third floor and I have put down my weapons and I have murdered two people”, he reportedly said, according to Aftonbladet.
Later the same night, the police announced that both women had died.
“It is with great sadness that we inform that two people lost their lives in this terrible event, and our thoughts go to their relatives and friends”, Petra Stenkula, the head of the Malmö police, said in a press release.
About 50 people were at the school when the incident occurred. Over the course of the night, the school building was evacuated and searched. According to the police, there is currently no indication that there would be more perpetrators. Investigative measures have also been carried out at the school as well as other places.
“We were on site early and were able to arrest the perpetrator. Now a great deal of work awaits in order to understand what happened and the underlying motive for this terrible event”, Åsa Nilsson, the head of the local police area Malmö North, said.
Police pledged to hold a press conference about the incident as more details of the case emerge.