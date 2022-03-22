International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/trumps-ex-body-man-reportedly-appears-before-jan-6-panel-following-three-month-delay-1094069320.html
Trump’s Ex-Body Man Reportedly Appears Before Jan. 6 Panel Following Three-Month Delay
Trump’s Ex-Body Man Reportedly Appears Before Jan. 6 Panel Following Three-Month Delay
Nicholas Luna, a former personal assistant to then-President Trump, was originally slated to appear before the House Select Committee back in December 2021... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T01:43+0000
2022-03-22T01:42+0000
kayleigh mcenany
rudy giuliani
donald trump
riot
insurrection
2020 united states presidential election
deposition
us house select committee
jason miller
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094069293_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b420c708bac8eb57e793bc01e92f6b3d.jpg
After months of engagement, Trump’s former 'body man' - a phrase that describes a 'civilian personal assistant' - appeared virtually on Monday before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, ABC News reported, citing multiple sources.The 9-member panel has yet to confirm whether the virtual deposition took place.Luna was subpoenaed by the panel in November 2021 due to allegations that he was at the White House on the morning of January 6, 2021, as well as for his proximity to Trump when the latter pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to refrain from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.It is known that Luna has been in contact with the investigation, as the panel previously confirmed cooperation from the former assistant, as well as ex-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.McEnany, who worked on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, has since turned over text messages relevant to the scope of the January 6 probe.In one message released by the committee, Fox News opinion show host Sean Hannity asserted to McEnany that it was imperative to keep then-President Trump away from certain “crazy people.”“Yes, 100%” McEnany responded, according to the panel’s release.The panel contends that McEnany was part of Trump’s entourage ahead of his pre-riot “Stop the Steal” rally, and was also near the outgoing US president while he reportedly watched the deadly riot being carried out by his supporters.The committee may be able to conclude its depositions as early as April 1, according to Chairman Thompson.Hundreds of interviews have been conducted since the House Select Committee began its investigation, with notable interviews from longtime Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and White House aide Ross Worthington, who was one of the writers for Trump’s ellipse speech.At the same time, it remains unclear whether a formal testimony will be provided by key players like ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is in contact with the group via his own legal team.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/ex-white-house-spokeswoman-mcenany-met-with-us-house-panel-probing-january-6-riot--reports-1092220534.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094069293_309:0:3040:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_224ec7213ffab397fe0cb60620621871.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kayleigh mcenany, rudy giuliani, donald trump, riot, insurrection, 2020 united states presidential election, deposition, us house select committee, jason miller

Trump’s Ex-Body Man Reportedly Appears Before Jan. 6 Panel Following Three-Month Delay

01:43 GMT 22.03.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to White House special assistant to the president Nick Luna, during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to White House special assistant to the president Nick Luna, during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
SubscribeGoogle news
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Nicholas Luna, a former personal assistant to then-President Trump, was originally slated to appear before the House Select Committee back in December 2021, but was granted a postponement after deciding to “engage” with the panel’s probe. The committee is seeking to learn the movements of Trump and other White House officials on January 6, 2021.
After months of engagement, Trump’s former 'body man' - a phrase that describes a 'civilian personal assistant' - appeared virtually on Monday before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, ABC News reported, citing multiple sources.
The 9-member panel has yet to confirm whether the virtual deposition took place.
Luna was subpoenaed by the panel in November 2021 due to allegations that he was at the White House on the morning of January 6, 2021, as well as for his proximity to Trump when the latter pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to refrain from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” House Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a November 2021 release.

It is known that Luna has been in contact with the investigation, as the panel previously confirmed cooperation from the former assistant, as well as ex-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
“As a White House Press Secretary you made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election, which individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol echoed on Jan. 6,” read the subpoena issued to the former White House Press Secretary.
McEnany, who worked on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, has since turned over text messages relevant to the scope of the January 6 probe.
In one message released by the committee, Fox News opinion show host Sean Hannity asserted to McEnany that it was imperative to keep then-President Trump away from certain “crazy people.”
“Yes, 100%” McEnany responded, according to the panel’s release.
The panel contends that McEnany was part of Trump’s entourage ahead of his pre-riot “Stop the Steal” rally, and was also near the outgoing US president while he reportedly watched the deadly riot being carried out by his supporters.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
12 January, 22:41 GMT
The committee may be able to conclude its depositions as early as April 1, according to Chairman Thompson.
Hundreds of interviews have been conducted since the House Select Committee began its investigation, with notable interviews from longtime Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and White House aide Ross Worthington, who was one of the writers for Trump’s ellipse speech.
At the same time, it remains unclear whether a formal testimony will be provided by key players like ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is in contact with the group via his own legal team.
“We really want to have engagement with everybody we approached. But some we've been able to get it and some we haven't,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), one of nine committee members, told CNN.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала