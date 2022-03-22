https://sputniknews.com/20220322/stormy-daniels-i-will-go-to-jail-before-i-pay-trump-300k-in-fees-over-failed-defamation-suit-1094098067.html

Stormy Daniels: ‘I Will Go To Jail Before I Pay’ Trump $300k in Fees Over Failed Defamation Suit

Following the 9th Circuit Court decision, Stephanie Clifford took to Twitter to proclaim that former US President Donald Trump may be delayed in receiving his funds, as she would not be voluntarily paying the former US president’s near-$300,000 attorney bill.“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” the former adult film star told another social media user, although the federal appeals court backed a previous order to cover Trump’s legal fees during the failed defamation trial.The case was brought about after Trump denounced Clifford on social media and refuted allegations that her life was threatened after their sexual liaison while he was married to former first lady Melania Trump. Trump, now 75, and Clifford, 43, reportedly had a sexual tryst in 2006, while his new wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant with their son, Barron.Clifford has maintained that Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer - now disbarred and a convicted felon - paid her $130,000 to remain silent about the hookup, as Trump was eyeing the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign at the time.In addition to Clifford producing a copy of the hush money payment, the former adult film star has been forthcoming about the adulterous act, revealing in 2018 that the businessman requested to be spanked with a copy of TRUMP Magazine–some have reported that Forbes was the publication, which would complicate the alleged timeline of events.Trump has denied that the rendezvous took place, even after Clifford compared his anatomy to the fictional Toad, a little Mario universe character who boasts a mushroom cap-like head.The former US president continued his denials on Monday.“As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to,” Trump said shortly after the court decision.It was also alleged by Clifford that a man approached her while she was alone with her infant daughter in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2011. The man reportedly instructed Clifford to “leave Trump alone,” or face ominous consequences.“That’s a beautiful little girl,” the unidentified man is reported to have said, according to Clifford. “It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”Trump has asserted that the man described by Clifford and seen in a later sketch is “nonexistent.”Both Michael Avenatti and Michael Cohen have been disbarred, and were each sentenced to over two years in federal prison for their respective criminal actions.Avenatti, convicted of extortion, wire fraud, and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, remains incarcerated. Cohen was released from prison early due to COVID-19-related health concerns, which allowed the disgraced Trump fixer to finish his three-year bid for fraud and perjury from the comfort of his home in November 2021.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

